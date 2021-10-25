Garth Brooks Adds Third Show at Grand Ole Opry After Back-to-Back Sell Outs of Ryman Shows

Garth Brooks is taking care of his fans.

After selling out two back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium, scheduled to take place on Nov. 19 and 20, the “Dance” singer is adding a third night at the Grand Ole Opry House to accommodate fans who missed out.

“I am stunned at the number of people who showed up for this on sale, and as happy as I should be, I feel bad for the people who did not get tickets,” Brooks shares in a statement. “We spoke to the Opry House, and we want to take care of as many people as we can who did not get tickets, so we’ve added a show for the 18th. I still can’t believe it.”

The third show, titled Just Garth, The Opry House and You, will offer an intimate setting to hear stories behind Brooks’ biggest hits at the Opry on November 18 at 7 p.m. The Ryman can seat 2362 patrons, while the Opry is able to seat 4,372 patrons.

Recently, Brooks cancelled his stadium tour dates in favor of COVID-cautious dive bar dates.

“I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore,” Brooks said in his statement after cancelling the stadium dates. “As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make up date from the July rain out, and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well. So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

It’s been quite a year for Brooks. In January 2020, Billboard announced that he was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, ‘10s and now ‘20s. “Dive Bar,” a duet Brooks sang with Blake Shelton, was the song that added Brooks’ name to the list for 2020. The single inspired a DIVE BAR tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country, which will continue its run of stops through 2022.

All tickets for the Ryman show are $250, all fees included, and go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks. Tickets are limited to four per person.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry.