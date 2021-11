LAKEWOOD — A police captain who worked for the Lakewood Police Department for more than 23 years died on Sunday at home, according to local law enforcement officials. Capt. Joe Goertz started working for Lakewood Police in May 1998 and was a graduate of the 70th Class of the Ocean County Police Academy, according to an obituary posted to the police department's webpage. The cause of death was not disclosed.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO