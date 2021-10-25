CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria Targeted For UFC 270

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Undefeated UFC featherweight contenders, Movsar Evloev and Ilia Topuria are set to collide at UFC 270 on January 22 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Red Fury MMA was the first to report...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
ClutchPoints

Joanna Jedrzejczyk gives an update on her fighting future in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been on a long hiatus from fighting. She last competed in March 2020 in a Fight of the Year contender against then-champion Zhang Weili. She has been off for 19 months and there has been plenty of frustration and speculation surrounding the former champion. She was even removed from the UFC rankings this week.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Now Back With Company

Welcome back. There have been more wrestlers throughout WWE’s history than anyone can reasonably keep track of and it can be interesting to see what happens once they leave. Some wrestlers get to go somewhere else and continue their careers. On the other hand, some move on and get into another industry. Then there are some who wind up leaving and then coming back later, which is what seems to have happened again.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
firstsportz.com

“I’ll give 3 million to Jon Jones if he can beat me in a MMA match or I’ll go back to jail,” Dillon Danis issues a fight challenge to Jon Jones

An American mixed martial arts fighter and a contender in the middleweight division at Bellator MMA and long-lasting training partner of Conor Mcgregor, Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought in a long time. Many people believe this guy is just a laughing stock, but the “self-proclaimed best fighter on the planet” has called out almost every one in the community.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Dawodu
Person
Jack Mcguire
bjpenndotcom

Dana White responds after Joanna Jedrzejczyk asks for a bigger piece of cake: “Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion”

Dana White responded after Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for a bigger piece of cake, saying that “Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion.”. Despite having not fought since March 2020, Jedrzejczyk has been in the news as of late for several reasons. First, divisional rival Marina Rodriguez said that she wanted to see her removed from the rankings following her win over Mackenzie Dern earlier this month. After that, the UFC rankings did in fact remove Jedrzejczyk from the rankings pool. Since then, she has come out and said that she would like to return to the UFC and plans to in 2022, but she is hoping to get a new contract, or as she says, “a bigger piece of the cake.”
UFC
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
MMAmania.com

KNOCKOUT! Superbon stiffens Giorgio Petrosyan with violent head-kick finish (Video)

Kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan promised a highlight-reel knockout against Superbon at the ONE Championship “First Strike” event on Friday in Singapore, though I’m pretty sure this isn’t what “The Doctor” had in mind. Superbon stiffened Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Championship Featherweight Kickboxing World...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Jackmaccfb#Mma
CinemaBlend

After Hacksaw Jim Duggan's Emergency Surgery, The WWE Legend Gave Fans A Sad Update

Wrestler Jim Duggan – better known by his ring name of Hacksaw Jim Duggan – gave fans a scare when his wife announced on social media not long ago that he went into emergency surgery with no further explanation. A later update revealed Duggan’s surgery went fine, but today the pro wrestling world was hit with some sad news that the former WWE talent has known for some time. Duggan took to social media today to share the news that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
WWE
MMAWeekly.com

Claressa Shields goes off on Jake Paul … again

Don’t ask two-time Olympic boxing champion, Claressa Shields, about Jake Paul. At the PFL Championship media day, someone asked Shields what she thought about the YouTuber turned boxer and it got ugly pretty quickly. “What has Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz is ‘confirmed’ says former UFC fighter

Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent may have been confirmed by former UFC fighter Josh Thomson, who claimed that Nate Diaz will be taking on the YouTube sensation. Ever since Jake Paul scored a split-decision victory over Tyron Woodley to improve to 4-0, fans have been wondering who The Problem Child would be taking on next. Despite reports that he’d be duking it out with Tommy Fury, Paul has since said he’s looking at other adversaries.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC star Nate Diaz responds to Dana White’s remarks about fighting “young savages”

Nate Diaz has responded after Dana White suggested he has to ask himself if he wants to fight the young savages in the UFC. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was last seen in action at June’s UFC 263 event, where despite mounting a late comeback, he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards. The setback marked Nate’s second in a row and put him on the final fight of his current contract with the UFC.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy