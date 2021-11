Haloween havoc got back and brought in some excitement for the fans. Not just we got to see three title changes but some stage stealing debuts. It was in the news that Solo Sikoa made his WWE NXT debut this week. This was responded to by some big names like The Usos and Roman Reigns. After responses from them, the WWE universe wanted to know if Solo Sikoa is related to the Usos. Bloodline debuts have always intrigued the fans and to gather the information they tend to the internet. Well, you do not have to do that as we have gathered and put down all that you need to know about Sola Sikora and his relation with the Usos.

