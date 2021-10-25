CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Hotworx fitness studio starts construction in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Interior construction is underway at a new Hotworx studio coming to 3194 W. University Drive, Ste. 300, McKinney, next to Crumbl Cookies. Hotworx is a fitness studio that uses infrared technology to boost the effects of workouts,...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rice and noodle shop Samurai to open inside Roanoke’s food hall

Samurai, a rice and noodle shop, is coming to Roanoke’s food hall Oak Street Food & Brew, according to Samurai owner Sage Sakiri. A grand opening for Samurai will be held on Nov. 3 inside Oak Street Food & Brew at 206 N. Oak St. The rice and noodle shop will serve a variety of signature bowls in addition to Samurai bowls, which come with one, two or three protein options for varying prices. 682-404-7500. www.instagram.com/samurairans/?hl=en.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Japanese department store Teso Life coming soon to Frisco Ranch; Lincoln Experience Center to close at The Star District in Frisco and more top DFW news

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Japanese department store Teso Life will soon be coming to the Frisco Ranch shopping center off Warren Parkway and Preston Road in Frisco. The city of Plano plans to spray for mosquitoes in...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Gateway Church expands Frisco campus sanctuary, classrooms

Gateway Church’s Frisco campus is in the middle of an expansion project that is expected to wrap up by 2022. The first phase of the expansion began in April, and it adds a new sanctuary, children’s section and classrooms for the church’s spiritual growth program called Equip. These additions are slated to be completed by August 2022. The second phase—scheduled to end by December 2022—will consist of renovations to the existing campus.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Mckinney, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Savage Studio now open in Keller Town Square

Savage Studio officially opened Oct. 23 at 251 Town Center Lane, Ste. 2105, Keller. Alycia Savage, who has been a photographer for over 19 years, owns the photography studio. The photography studio joined the Greater Keller Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 813-924-8356. www.alyciasavage.com. Bailey Lewis covers the cities...
KELLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Daily Newspaper#Hotworx Fitness#The Prosper Press#The Anna Melissa Tribune
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI NATION ROUNDUP: ExxonMobil to bring Hughes Landing employees back to Spring location; Dave's Hot Chicken to open in Plano and more top stories

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Oct. 27. Note: The following stories were published Oct. 24-26. Greater Houston. After voluntarily ending a tax abatement with The Woodlands Township on Oct. 11 due to not being able to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI NATION ROUNDUP: Amazon files application to build warehouse in Round Rock; FM 1960 to see improvements and more top stories

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Oct. 28. Note: The following stories were published between Oct. 25-27. Central Texas. Amazon.com Services LLC filed an application Oct. 22 for the zoning change of a 193-acre property just outside...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction to start on new $25M, 81-acre McKinney retirement community with lake homes

Site work has begun on a new full-service retirement community for people age 55 and older. When it opens in 2023, the Touchmark at Emerald Lake development will offer 70 acres of panoramic views, rolling hills, trees and an 11-acre spring-fed private lake at the southwest corner of Hardin Boulevard and Virginia Parkway, per an Oct. 28 news release from Touchmark.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hall Group announces $7B plan to transform Frisco office park into mixed-use community

Hall Group announced Oct. 28 that it will begin construction on a new $7 billion master-planned development that will transform Hall Park in Frisco. The current construction phase is estimated at half a billion dollars and will encompass about 1 million square feet, according to a news release from Hall Group. Amenities slated to open in fall 2023 will include a new Class AAA office tower, a 154-key boutique hotel, a 19-story luxury residential tower, a collection of 60 executive suites and a 10,000-square-foot food hall, all surrounding a programmed community park, the release stated.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Southlake's Market by Macy's now open; grand opening set for Oct. 29

Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Market by Macy's, located at 321 State St., Southlake, held a soft opening Oct. 25 and has a grand opening ribbon-cutting planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The location closed in July to undergo renovations. The new space offers customers "an easy-to-shop and open environment," according to a press release. Market by Macy's Southlake Town Square location was the first of its kind in the country, opening in February 2020 and offering an assortment of merchandise and products catered toward men, women and kids as well as beauty, home and gift items. This location similarly models the WestBend location in Fort Worth, which opened in January. 817-527-3700. www.macys.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy