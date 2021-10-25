Letter to the editor: Voting 'irregularities'

Listen to live audio as the Supreme Court hears challenges to the new Texas abortion restriction. The Supreme Court has previously refused to block enforcement of the law and will decide if the Justice Department and abortion providers have a right to challenge it.Nov. 1, 2021.
(CNN) — With New York City's Covid-19 vaccine mandate in effect, some officials worry about what it could mean for first responders, groups of whom have strongly pushed back against the requirement. Members of the fire and police departments and other city workers had until Friday evening to show proof...
British bank Barclays on Monday said chief executive Jes Staley had quit ahead of contesting the outcome of a U.K. probe into past links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Barclays, which had supported Staley during the investigation, added in a statement that the preliminary conclusion "makes no findings that...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse kicks off Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last year. Rittenhouse was 17 when he made the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also...
Comments / 0