Economy

Nigeria launches digital currency 'to drive economic growth'

By CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has launched a digital currency which the Central...

www.timesdaily.com

thecryptoupdates.com

An Overstock.com Affiliate Developed Nigeria’s New Digital Currency

Nigeria’s Central Bank dispatched a digital currency on Monday that is intended to be utilized close by its actual currency. The arrival of eNaira was authoritatively declared through a public statement given by the Central Bank of Nigeria. A national bank digital currency is a kind of cryptocurrency that is constrained by a country’s national bank. In excess of 100 nations, including the US and China, are investigating the advancement of a CBDC, as indicated by the IMF.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

What Is a Digital Currency?

As the digital economy continues to expand, the use of digital currency is also increasing rapidly. Digital currency is money in an electronic form exchanged for goods and services without the use of physical money such as paper bills or coins. Technology is growing and evolving, and, as a result,...
MARKETS
Reuters

New markets drive NENT subscriber growth ahead of U.S. streaming launch

STOCKHOLM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - NENT (NENTb.ST), the Swedish media group challenging streaming giants such as Netflix (NFLX.O) and Disney+ (DIS.N), reported a 28% rise in subscriber numbers on Tuesday as its efforts to expand beyond Scandinavia brought in more viewers. Its shares rose as much as 5% to hit...
UEFA
BBC

e-Naira: Nigeria's new digital currency which is not a cryptocurrency

Some African countries are racing to adopt the concept of a central bank digital currency, as they look to ride the wave of popularity of cryptocurrencies. The continent's largest economy, Nigeria, has launched its own digital currency, the e-Naira. The digital currency is the first of its kind to be issued through a government entity in Africa.
ECONOMY
BBC

CBN eNaira: President Buhari roll out Nigeria first digital currency - See wetin e be

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don launch di kontri first digital currency, eNaira. Di digital currency don also dey downloadable for mobile applications according to di Nigeria goment. Federal goment bin plan to unveil di currency on 1 October to mark Nigeria 61st Independence anniversary but President Buhari officially launch di...
AFRICA
TechCrunch

Nigeria follows China’s footsteps in piloting digital currency

So central banks around the world are now producing their own digital currencies. In a groundbreaking move for the African continent, buffered by local activity and interest in cryptocurrency — after the U.S., it is the second-largest market for crypto trading — Nigeria joins that list this week. After being...
WORLD
Coinspeaker

Nordics Token eKrona Established as Highest Growth Digital Currency

Should eKrona follow the same price path as Ethereum, a mere €250 investment could be valued at well over €10M. eKrona, the official digital currency of the Nordics, has been selected as the “highest growth coin” by more than 15,000 investors and traders worldwide. With more countries developing Central Bank Backed Digital Currencies (CBDC), the Nordic region takes the lead with eKrona. The allure of eKrona is in the security and integrity behind the coin – backed by world-leading institutions, it has minimal downside risk and tremendous upside potential.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Central Bank Digital Currencies: A Technocratic Fallacy

You may have heard of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and have had a slight read over what they are and the reasons for their current or proposed existence. Many people aren’t interested in it, to be frank. Maybe it’s the boring acronym, maybe it’s just another thing in a failing system that needs no long-term attention.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Bank of Canada Not Planning to Launch Digital Currency, at Least for Now

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Monday reiterated it has no plans to introduce a digital currency for the time being, but said that might change if people began using physical cash less. The Canadian central bank says it is well into the development process on a cash-like...
MARKETS
