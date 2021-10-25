The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sudan on Tuesday

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
Comments / 0