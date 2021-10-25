CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: UN Security Council to discuss Sudan on Tuesday

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. Security Council has scheduled an emergency closed-door...

www.timesdaily.com

KRMG

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country's authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by...
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: UN mission rebukes apparent coup in Sudan

CAIRO — The United Nations Mission to Sudan has issued an emphatic rebuke of what it called an ongoing coup and attempts to undermine the northeast African nation’s fragile democratic transition. The first reports about a possible military takeover began trickling out of Sudan before dawn Monday. By mid-morning, the...
POLITICS
Times Daily

The Latest: Sudan group says security forces kill 2, 80 hurt

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says two protesters were killed after security forces fired on crowds that flooded in the streets in the wake of a coup Monday. It says 80 people were wounded. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

UN envoy for Sudan discusses 'options for mediation' with Prime Minister Hamdok

Khartoum [Sudan], October 31 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes met with ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to discuss the situation in the country. "Just met with @SudanPMHamdok at his residence where he remains well but under house arrest. We discussed options for mediation and the way...
WORLD
AFP

Saudis, UAE join Western calls against Sudan coup

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which enjoy close ties with Sudan's military, joined the United States and Britain Wednesday in urging the leaders of last week's coup to restore the civilian government. The united front with the two Arab powers, which previously had only emphasized stability in Sudan, comes amid guarded hopes in Washington that the military can be persuaded to accept a face-saving climbdown. "We endorse the international community's serious concern with the situation in Sudan. We call for the full and immediate restoration of its civilian-led transitional government and institutions," said a joint statement released by the US State Department. "We encourage the release of all those detained in connection with recent events and the lifting of the state of emergency," the statement said.
ADVOCACY
Times Daily

UN rights body holds urgent session in wake of Sudan coup

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations' top human rights official on Friday condemned actions by military leaders in Sudan following a coup almost two weeks ago and called on them to “step back” to let civilian rule return. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

Urgent efforts to calm Ethiopia as war reaches one-year mark

Urgent new efforts to calm Ethiopia’s escalating war are unfolding Thursday as a U.S. special envoy visits and the president of neighboring Kenya calls for an immediate cease-fire while the country marks a year of conflict.The lack of dialogue “has been particularly disturbing,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement, as the war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 threatens to engulf the capital, Addis Ababa. Rival Tigray forces seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second most populous country to...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Tigray, other groups form alliance against Ethiopia's leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s Tigray forces on Friday joined with other armed and opposition groups around the country in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to seek a political transition after a year of devastating war, and they left the possibility open for his exit by force. Support...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan military orders 4 detained ministers released

Sudan s top general on Thursday ordered the release of four government ministers who were detained amid a coup last week, the country's state news agency reported. Moez Hadra, a defense lawyer for the deposed officials, said they have yet to be freed. Sudan's state news said that Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had issued the decision for Hamza Baloul, minister of information and culture, Hashim Hasabel-Rasoul, minister of communications, Ali Gedou, minister of trade and international cooperation, and Youssef Adam, minister of youth and sports to be let go. Hadra's statement comes as the country's top generals and former civilian...
MILITARY
wtmj.com

UN Security Council calls for end to Ethiopia hostilities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called for an end to the intensifying and expanding conflict in Ethiopia on Friday, and for unhindered access for humanitarian aid to tackle the world’s worst hunger crisis in a decade in the war-torn Tigray region. The U.N.’s most powerful body called...
UNITED NATIONS
Times Daily

Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony by prosecution witnesses on Friday in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months, established that official records did not accurately reflect where he was employed, his lawyer said. Support local journalism reporting on your...
WORLD
Times Daily

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

Sudan's Coup Attempt Faces Mass Civilian Revolt: Here's What Could Happen Next

The scale and duration of the civilian resistance appears to have caught the armed forces by surprise, placing strain on relations within the military infrastructure. Experts are now anticipating that coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan may have to settle for a power sharing agreement with the civilian portion of the transitional government.
WORLD
Times Daily

China LGBT rights group shuts down amid hostile environment

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An influential LGBT advocacy group in China that has spearheaded many of the legal cases pushing for greater rights is halting its work amid growing restrictions on social activism. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
WORLD
Times Daily

Portugal's parliament backs revised bill allowing euthanasia

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament approved a reworded bill Friday to allow euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured people, after a court blocked the initial version because of what it said was unclear terminology. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
LAW
Times Daily

Russia's virus wave strong; some regions plan to resume work

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday reported nearly 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 over the past day, just short of its record in a persistent wave of coronavirus infections that closed most businesses in the country this week. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
PUBLIC HEALTH

