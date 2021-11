One of the biggest utility providers in our region has laid-out details about its request for a steep rate increase for its electric customers. Xcel Energy has proposed a jump of about 20 percent over three years. Xcel has filed a request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission which would bring in an additional 677-million dollars over the three-year time period. Consumers in Minnesota would see an average increase of 15 to 21 dollars per month on their residential electric bill.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO