Opinion: Socialism trends today

By Editorials
The Dickinson Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am becoming more and more concerned about our country becoming a socialistic country each month under the present administration. It is alarming to me to see events that have occurred each month that prove my theory:. The tearing down of monuments in some cities around the country is...

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Opinion: American Parking Policy is the Real Socialism

Editor’s note: this article originally appeared on City Observatory and is republished with permission. Florida Senator Marco Rubio has denounced President Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending program as un-American socialism. Rubio claims:. In the end, Americans will reject socialism because it fundamentally runs counter to our way of life. That’s not...
TRAFFIC
indianapublicmedia.org

Trends in religious affiliation, social and political behavior

Noon Edition airs on Fridays at noon on WFIU.  . According to data collected by the General Social Survey, Americans are becoming less attached to organized religion. The survey said that in 1984, seven percent of Americans preferred no religion. But in 2016 that was up to 22 percent. The data...
RELIGION
waylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: The Stop Asian Hate movement isn’t just a trend

To protest the racist acts that the Asian-American community faced following the outbreak of COVID-19, activists created the Stop Asian Hate movement. The first case of COVID-19 was discovered in Wuhan, China in early 2019, as rumors swirled that the infectious disease was caused by the Chinese people eating dirty animals, specifically bats. These negative stereotypes quickly led to hatred and discrimination toward East Asian people.
SOCIETY
#Socialism#Federal Budget#Social Welfare
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
@JohnLocke

AT&T Takes Aim at White People

Christopher Rufo writes at City Journal about a problematic policy from one of America’s leading corporations. AT&T Corporation has created a racial reeducation program that promotes the idea that “American racism is a uniquely white trait” and boosts left-wing causes such as “reparations,” “defund police,” and “trans activism.”. I have...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Propounding weird language is worsening today’s social fraying

Today’s pervasive sense of social fraying is exacerbated by a proliferation of weird language. National anxiety will find political expression. Never mind the secretary of homeland security calling the southern border “closed,” a garden-variety fib refuted by graphic journalism. And disregard the Biden administration, the supposed restorer of norms, violating not only norms but possibly also laws. A norm: President Biden waited until after the Senate confirmed Lina Khan as a member of the Federal Trade Commission to announce that she would be chair. A law: It is illegal for tax-exempt churches to engage in political activity, but Vice President Harris has made a video, to be played in Black churches in Virginia, advocating the election of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.
BUSINESS
myrgv.com

OPINION: Boom and bust: More Americans are retiring: Can Social Security keep up?

People have been asking why businesses are having so much trouble hiring people. Economic analysts recently provided alarming information that helps explain where America’s workers went. Worse, the information suggests that they aren’t coming back. Our country already has reached a milestone that people have long feared: More people are...
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
KXLY

A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

Social Security helps keep millions of seniors afloat each year. But the program doesn’t magically fund itself. Rather, it needs revenue to stay afloat. Social Security’s primary source of revenue is the payroll tax it collects. If you’ve ever glanced at your paycheck, you’ll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it.
INCOME TAX
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS

