Tom Brady makes memories on and off the field

N ational Football League star Tom Brady gave a young fan a gift Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for four touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears, but his best moment for many fans came after he was replaced in the fourth quarter and approached a young fan holding a sign saying "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

Brady, 44, who had just become the first quarterback in league history to reach 600 career touchdown passes, shook the young fan's hand and gave him a hat.

Upon meeting the "GOAT," the young fan covered his face and wept with emotion, ESPN reported.



When asked about the moment in the postgame press conference, Brady commended the "tough kid."

"It puts a lot in perspective," Brady said. "What we're doing on the field ... In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

