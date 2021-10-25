CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady makes memories on and off the field

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ilU5_0cbzoZzq00


N ational Football League star Tom Brady gave a young fan a gift Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for four touchdowns in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears, but his best moment for many fans came after he was replaced in the fourth quarter and approached a young fan holding a sign saying "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer."

BILL BELICHICK WOULD NOT MEET WITH TOM BRADY BEFORE THE QB LEFT FOR TAMPA BAY: BOOK


Brady, 44, who had just become the first quarterback in league history to reach 600 career touchdown passes, shook the young fan's hand and gave him a hat.

Upon meeting the "GOAT," the young fan covered his face and wept with emotion, ESPN reported.


When asked about the moment in the postgame press conference, Brady commended the "tough kid."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"It puts a lot in perspective," Brady said. "What we're doing on the field ... In the end, it doesn't mean much compared to what so many people go through."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
985thesportshub.com

Hear what Tom Brady said to Bill Belichick and Mac Jones after Sunday’s game

Tom Brady elected to keep most of his interactions with his former teammates to himself after his 19-17 win over the Patriots on Sunday. While we’ll probably never know what was said between him and Bill Belichick in their 20-minute postgame meeting in the Buccaneers locker room, some of his on-field greetings have made their way to social media.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#N Ational Football League#Espn#Buccaneers
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Gisele’s ‘Trade’ Suggestion

Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, had an interesting back-and-forth exchange via Twitter on Saturday afternoon. Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, began the day by admitting he misses New England’s beautiful fall weather and scenery. “Missing the fall this year,” Brady said on Twitter. Gisele then decided to...
NFL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
162K+
Followers
53K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy