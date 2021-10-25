CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Harrison is engaged! Former Bachelor host, 50, proposes to Lauren Zima, 33, in Napa Valley after losing job for backing white contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in race row over plantation-themed pics

By Alastair Talbot, Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Chris Harrison has proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Lauren Zima, who works as a correspondent at Entertainment Tonight and hosts a Bachelor recap show called Roses and Rosé.

The former Bachelor host, 50, shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

'I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!' wrote the TV star in his caption as he was seen down on one knee on a hill top in California's Napa Valley.

The news comes roughly four months after Harrison was booted from the reality television series after defending a former contestant, Rachael Kirkconnell, in an Extra interview in February earlier this year over 2018 photos that showed her participating in an Old South plantation-themed fraternity formal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qa820_0cbzoThU00
On one knee: Chris Harrison has proposed to his girlfriend Lauren Zima, who works as a correspondent at Entertainment Tonight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgJZb_0cbzoThU00
Joy: The former Bachelor host shared the happy news on his Instagram account on Monday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzb48_0cbzoThU00
Chris Harrison officially left his position on The Bachelor franchise in June of this year, after serving as host for 19 years. His departure comes after he faced intense backlash for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell (right) after photos emerged of her at a 2018 Old South plantation-themed fraternity formal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnlH2_0cbzoThU00

In the Instagram post, the Texas native was seen down on one knee as he put a diamond engagement ring on her wedding finger.

He was in a blue blazer with light blue slacks and gray boots. Lauren, 33, had on a beige coat over a dark beige dress with brown to the knee boots.

They were also seen cuddling as they held glasses of white wine. Chris shared that he was in the Napa Valley Wine Country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ka8H0_0cbzoThU00
Soon to be Mrs Harrison: 'I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!' wrote the TV star in his caption as he was seen down on one knee on a hill top in California's Napa Valley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r15W7_0cbzoThU00
The diamond was a solitaire and set in gold

She wrote on her Instagram page: 'We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this.

'You are the most incredible partner. Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest.'

Lauren is a senior producer and host at Entertainment Tonight. She began dating the Bachelor host Chris Harrison in 2018 after they met through interviews.

After appearing as a recurring guest on ET's segments, Harrison previously told People he came to find 'she's as much as a grinder as I am' and 'loves, admires and respects' that about her.

Back in April, the couple sparked wedding speculation when Chris posted a sweet picture of the two on Instagram.

But, the brunette beauty has now shared an emoji of an engagement ring.

Chris was formerly wed to Gwen Harrison from 1993 until 2012. Together they have two children, Joshua and Taylor.

The news also comes after Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe replaced Harrison on The Bachelorette.

Chris stepped away from the Bachelor franchise in June 2021. He made his debut as host of the franchise with the premiere of the Bachelor in 2002. He went to present The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL5pi_0cbzoThU00
His day job for a long time: Chris was the host of the Bachelor for over a decade

His ex recently came after his admission that he wrongly spoke 'in a manner that perpetuates racism' while defending Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said: 'Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette.

'We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NBmn_0cbzoThU00
It's true love: Chris and Lauren seen at a restaurant last year in an Instagram photo

They added: 'In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.

'As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks.

'These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our worlds.'

Rachel previously explained that Chris didn't initially see a problem with his comments during their interview and only changed his mind after there was a backlash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11TcON_0cbzoThU00
His ex: He was formerly wed to Gwen Harrison from 1993 until 2012. Together they have two children, Joshua and Taylor

She said: 'When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after. He appreciated the conversation…He was like, Yeah, I'll probably get a little flack, but thought it was great that we could disagree but do it in a civil way.'

'It wasn't until the backlash came the next day, it wasn't until people start talking, people start demanding and calling for different things, that he then [issued an apology].

'I'm trying to reason—well, which one is it? Because to me, Tuesday was your truth and Wednesday is after the fact. Wednesday was a response to the backlash. During that whole conversation, he had the audacity to question me. During that conversation, he talked over me and at me. During that conversation, his privilege was on display. He never gave me room to talk, and he never gave me room to share my perspective. He wasn't trying to hear it, he was just trying to be heard.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOYQc_0cbzoThU00
His old gig: Chris stepped away from the Bachelor franchise following his admission that he wrongly spoke 'in a manner that perpetuates racism' while defending Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview with Rachel Lindsay. Seen on Bachelor In Paradise

