“A nation reveals itself not only by the men it produces but also by the men it honors, the men it remembers.” – President John F. Kennedy. America is the greatest country in the world because our Constitution recognizes God-given human rights and protects individual liberties. Our Republic has endured for nearly two-and-a-half centuries due to the blood, sweat, and sacrifice of our military veterans. Veterans Day is an opportunity for Nebraskans to thank the veterans who’ve heeded the call of duty to protect our way of life. There are around 127,000 veterans living in Nebraska. They’ve served America in every corner of the globe.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO