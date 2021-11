Local realtors with Dayton Real Estate Crush have organized this first-ever Karaoke for a Cause event to benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls. The Pink Ribbon Girls provide healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning services, cancer education, and peer support to breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families, independent of age, stage, or socio-economic status and free of charge. Learn more at www.pinkribbongirls.org. 100% of proceeds from this event will go directly to their incredible team.

