Ariana Grande does a lot of things right, one being the most iconic high ponytail the world has ever seen. Building her brand over the years meant building her look, which she always accessorized with a signature mid-back-length ponytail that masked previous damage from bleaching her hair. (Remember Grande as a redhead?) Grande has previously acknowledged her signature hairstyle of choice, making it known that yes, hair extensions are used, and "the pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that," Grande says. But on October 28, Grande shared a rare glimpse of what her hair looks like without that signature pony…

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO