D-Day has come for Google. Today has been highly anticipated by loyal fans not just of Google and the Android community but why those who love the Pixel line of smartphones. We can finally confirm those numerous details and images that have already surfaced. We find it interesting that most of the things we have seen are actually true so maybe for some, the element of surprise is already gone. The Pixel Fall Launch is one of the biggest product announcements by the tech giant. This Q4, the new Pixel models are ready for release in key markets with premium specs and features and reasonable pricing.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO