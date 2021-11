Some people with early-stage melanoma who have undergone surgery to remove their tumors may soon have a new treatment option to reduce the risk of their disease coming back. In a large clinical trial, patients who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (Keytruda) after surgery were less likely to have the cancer come back over the next 14 months than those who received no treatment after surgery. Post-surgical, or adjuvant, treatment with pembrolizumab also lowered the risk of the melanoma recurring in other parts of the body, a significant concern with this form of skin cancer.

