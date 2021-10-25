Tampa AI firm expands into larger space, ramps up hiring

October 20, 2021 - Target Freight Management Inc., a leading freight logistics company based in Pittsburgh, is opening a new office in Tampa. The addition of the Tampa office brings Target Freight to six locations nationwide. “We searched multiple markets and found Tampa to be the most plentiful in terms of potential employees who had the best mix of experience, talent, and a strong desire to work,” Tim Carey, EVP of Strategy at Target Freight Management, said in a news release. “Some of our new Tampa Bay hires have previous experience in flatbed hauling or B2B sales, which is always helpful. But what really stood out to me was how quickly they developed a team mentality and a positive energy as they worked with our training team to help solve our clients’ ever-changing supply chain problems.” The Tampa Bay employees will augment the company’s real-time freight logistics, sales and customer service efforts. The new Tampa office also includes space for a future expansion.

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO