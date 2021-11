Boca Helping Hands is seeking help from the community for its 17th annual Thanksgiving Box Brigade program, which provides turkeys and a box filled with everything a family needs to prepare a holiday meal. Members of the community can fill a box with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. Alternatively, the cost of a box this year is $27.15, which can be donated at BocaHelpingHands.org/Thanksgiving. All filled boxes must be received at Boca Helping Hands by Monday, November 15.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO