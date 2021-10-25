Game Guide: MNUFC at Vancouver Whitecaps

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) On Saturday, the Loons secured three vital points at Q2 Stadium. Sixteen minutes in, Franco Fragapane snuck past Austin's defense to tap the ball in and score what ended up being the lone goal of the game. Additionally, Tyler Miller earned his 11th clean sheet of the season, tying Minnesota United's and breaking his own personal record. The Loons will need to maintain this positive energy and prepare for a quick turnaround for Wednesday at Allianz Field against the Philadelphia Union. In the Union’s most recent game on Saturday, they tied 2-2 against seventh place Montreal. Their game against the Loons will be their third straight on the road and they’ll will need to recover quickly if they want to take home three points on Wednesday. While the teams may not be in the same conference, with the regular season coming to a close, all points are crucial and the Loons will need to come in focused and ready to do what it takes to hold on to their playoff position and secure another win in Saint Paul.

SOCCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO