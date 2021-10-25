CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Game Guide: MNUFC at Vancouver Whitecaps

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) Minnesota United's Saturday night game against LAFC was another close match that ended in yet another tie between the two Western Conference foes. LAFC took the lead...

www.mnufc.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

San Jose Earthquakes face the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-9-10) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +109, Vancouver +213, Draw +259; over/under is 2.8 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play. The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-2-5 at home a season ago....
MLS
chatsports.com

Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps at Portland Timbers

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8th in West, 10-9-10) vs Portland Timbers (4th in West, 14-11-4) Date and Time: October 20th, 10:00 pm EST, 7:00 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) Following a win that surprised many over the weekend, the Whitecaps turn their attention...
MLS
chatsports.com

Seven Quick Observations from Sporting KC vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Sporting Kansas City faltered over the weekend against the Vancouver Whitecaps, just like all their closest opponents in the standings failed. It was a lost opportunity to gain on the Seattle Sounders and put some breathing room between SKC and the Colorado Rapids. Let’s watch the highlights and try to figure out what went wrong.
MLS
Kansas City Star

Sporting Kansas City played a late one in Vancouver Sunday night, losing to Whitecaps

Three of the top four teams in the Western Conference of Major League Soccer dropped points on Saturday, setting up the perfect opportunity for Sporting Kansas City to capitalize against the Whitecaps Sunday night in Vancouver, British Colombia. Instead, Sporting KC extended that stat to four-of-four with a 2-1 loss...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Arango
Person
Osvaldo Alonso
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Philadelphia Union

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) On Saturday, the Loons secured three vital points at Q2 Stadium. Sixteen minutes in, Franco Fragapane snuck past Austin's defense to tap the ball in and score what ended up being the lone goal of the game. Additionally, Tyler Miller earned his 11th clean sheet of the season, tying Minnesota United's and breaking his own personal record. The Loons will need to maintain this positive energy and prepare for a quick turnaround for Wednesday at Allianz Field against the Philadelphia Union. In the Union’s most recent game on Saturday, they tied 2-2 against seventh place Montreal. Their game against the Loons will be their third straight on the road and they’ll will need to recover quickly if they want to take home three points on Wednesday. While the teams may not be in the same conference, with the regular season coming to a close, all points are crucial and the Loons will need to come in focused and ready to do what it takes to hold on to their playoff position and secure another win in Saint Paul.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Vancouver Whitecaps California Dreamin’ of a Playoff Berth in San Jose

Saturday night in San Jose, the Vancouver Whitecaps will be defending a playoff spot for the first time in a long time. The timing is just about as good as the Whitecaps could have hoped for. With just four games left in the regular season, and with two of their four remaining opponents within three points of them in the playoff race, Vanni Sartini’s men are very much in the driver’s seat to control their destiny.
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Seattle takes on Vancouver on 3-game slide

Vancouver Canucks (2-2-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -121, Canucks +100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle aims to end its three-game slide with a win against Vancouver. Seattle takes the ice for the sixth game in franchise history....
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#Mnufc#Combat#Bally Sports North#Skor North#Lafc#Western Conference#Social Media Follow
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH PREVIEW: Earthquakes host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in penultimate home match

The San Jose Earthquakes will face Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the penultimate regular-season home match in 2021. San Jose’s matchup against Whitecaps FC will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at PayPal Park, presented by Intermedia. The Quakes face Vancouver in the third and final regular-season meeting between the two...
MLS
timbers.com

RECAP | Portland Timbers lose 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

PORTLAND, Ore. – First half goals from Yimmi Chara and Dairon Asprilla were offset by three second half tallies from the visitors as the Portland Timbers lost 3-2 to Vancouver Whitecaps FC Wednesday night at Providence Park. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Match Moments. 9' - CHANCE (POR) - On a...
MLS
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: Vancouver game is as big as any early in the season

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a tough spot. People are speculating about the coach which is a result of their 0-3-1 start to the season. They have played very badly in 10 of the 12 periods that they played and need a big performance sooner than later. Their next opportunity is going to be tonight against the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Vancouver hosts Minnesota after Horvat's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (4-1-0, second in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-2-1, third in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -109, Wild -111; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit Vancouver after Bo Horvat scored two goals in the Canucks' 4-2 victory against the Kraken. Vancouver finished 23-29-4 overall...
NHL
E Pluribus Loonum

Recap & Notebook: MNUFC draws with LAFC at home

Minnesota United entered Saturday night’s match looking to gain another three points after having gotten won their last two matches against Austin FC and Philadelphia Union. Adrian Heath would change the Starting XI very minimally from Wednesday. Robin Lod would come in for Ethan Finlay on the right side while Ozzie Alonso took over for Dotson at LDM, as Dotson to slid down replace Romain Métanire, who was suspended for a red card, at RB.
MLS
chatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: World Series Game 2

Atlanta -1.5 (+164): 1 Star out of 5. The starting pitching matchup tonight is fairly even with Atlanta's Max Fried going against Houston's Jose Urquidy.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Eagles rooting guide for Week 6 games

Now that the sixth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season is here, it’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 6 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning picks from the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
mnufc.com

First Touches | #VANvMIN

Minnesota United’s last game was a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC at Allianz Field. The draw stretched the Loons’ unbeaten streak against LAFC to five games. The game-tying goal in the 65th minute was scored by Osvaldo Alonso, his first goal since September 25, 2019, when he scored another game-tying goal against Sporting KC in a game the Loons would go on to win 2-1.
MLS
coloradohockeynow.com

A Guide to the Best Sports-Themed Casino Games

When gambling, sports fans usually go for sports betting, where they can utilize their knowledge of the sport and teams playing it. But every now and then, they need some other distraction, and for that, they have a wide selection of the best sports-themed casino games at their disposal. Hockey...
GAMBLING
mnufc.com

Preview | #VANvMIN

VAN: 11-9-11 (9-4-2 at home) MIN: 12-10-9 (3-6-6 on the road) Minnesota United's Saturday night game against LAFC was another close match that ended in yet another tie between the two Western Conference foes. LAFC took the lead in the 32nd minute off of a Cristian Arango free kick that slipped through the arms of Tyler Miller. The Loons pressed on and eventually equaled in the 65th minute on a strike from Osvaldo Alonso. The Loons will need to make yet another quick turnaround to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday at BC Place. For a while now, the Whitecaps have been nipping at the heels of the Loons in the standings with only one point separating the two teams. Three points for either team would be simply massive at this point in the season. The Loons will need to play in Vancouver with the same intensity they’ve shown in Saint Paul to secure their fourth road victory of the season.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy