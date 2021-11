It’s easy to think that, given all the resources and technologies at their disposal, grommets are all about the 100% guaranteed satisfaction of wave pools. Not true. Plenty of youngsters want a proper crack at the classics and yearn to make a pilgrimage to places like Jeffreys Bay, just like their great-grandaddy did way back in the 20th century. After their first trip to South Africa, Dimitri Poulos and Lucas Owston got a little confused: What’s a wave pool again? You mean those cute, sterilized things?

KIDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO