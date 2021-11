With the 50th anniversary celebration in tow at Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are able to celebrate not only at Walt Disney World but also at Orlando International Airport. When they land, Guests can enjoy the 50th anniversary decor showered throughout the airport, including a photo-op location provided near all the main stores in the airport. And for some Guests, the magic begins when they step on the plane. As we have previously reported, Southwest is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Disney World, as they have wrapped one of their places to have the signature 50th anniversary look on it. Not only is the outside of the place stunning and magical, but all of the shades within the plane show off fun Disney characters.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO