CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paulina Porizkova Reveals She Settled with Late Husband Ric Ocasek's Estate After Will Drama

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq3S0_0cbzl8bL00

Over two years after Cars frontman Ric Ocasek passed away, his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova , finally settled with his estate . This battle was the source of stress for the supermodel, who was still grieving for the man she lost, while dealing with the fact he had written her out of his will just weeks before his death.

While she is not able to reveal the amount publicly, she told the Los Angeles Magazine podcast, The Originals , that she knows the specific number in her head. “I know exactly how much I’m owed under New York law, how much is due to me. And I am getting it,” she said. “The estate is settling with me.” When the host pressed on for further details on the amount, she responded with a coy, “That I cannot tell you, [but] I am gonna be fine. I am gonna be fine.”

Even though she can put the dispute behind her and move on, the emotional scars still linger. Porizkova had no clue she was written out of the will and would have to move out of their $10 million New York City townhouse. She said finding her late husband dead and then hearing about his estate plans “completely sideswiped” her. “I had no idea… I didn’t know how to make heads or tails out of anything,” she revealed. “The shock of finding him and the grief of him being dead and then ‘Oh, guess what? You get no money. He didn’t want you to have [any] money, and he disinherited his two oldest sons.’ So, I was really messed up, and I won’t ever have the answers.”

And the estate fight was never about taking all of his money and assets because they were going through a divorce at the time and she believes that “wouldn’t have been fair at all.” She’s now getting a third of the estate, per New York law, but she’s still working on her grief for the man she adored despite their estrangement during his failing health days. “I knew he needed help. I loved him,” she shared. “I didn’t want him to have a hard time.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328lX2_0cbzl8bL00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Adele Stunned in This Sexy Leather Look for a Lakers Date Night With Rich Paul

We’ve missed Adele so much over the past few years during her music hiatus, and now that she’s armed with her new album, she is everywhere. The Grammy winner was seen at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Tuesday with her boyfriend Rich Paul by her side and she looked fabulous. Adele was dressed from head to toe in a gorgeous, buttery brown leather outfit. The top plunged in a V-shape and the crop pants hugged her figure in all of the right places. She looked so happy to be spending time with her sports agent boyfriend as they sat...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Adele Is Finally Giving Us the Full Reveal of Her New Look in These Stunning 'Vogue' Covers

Adele is officially back — and what better way to make her grand return than with not one, but two historic Vogue covers showcasing the singer’s new era in full? For the first time in Vogue‘s over-100 years running, the same star will cover both American Vogue and British Vogue for November 2021, and that star is London-born Adele, taking her first interviews in five years to break the silence on her new album, new look, new boyfriend Rich Paul, and more. With the release of a teaser for her new single “Easy on Me,” Adele finally confirmed what we’ve long been waiting for: new music, soon a full...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Angelina Jolie’s Second Reunion With Ex Jonny Lee Miller Confirms He’s Back in Her Life

It’s been a minute since we checked in with Angelina Jolie. The actress and humanitarian has been incredibly busy having meetings at the White House, making red carpet appearances, and more. But over the course of the past few months, eagle-eyed fans (and paparazzi) have noticed that the Oscar-winning actress has been spending some time with her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller — and the two just reconnected for dinner in Los Angeles. The former couple was spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday night after enjoying a low-key dinner. Paparazzi snapped a few photos of the two in Miller’s car...
CELEBRITIES
newbeauty.com

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Poses Makeup-Free and Unretouched in New Campaign

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova recently starred in a shoot for Australian label Camilla and Marc where she was completely makeup-free, unretouched and looking gorgeous as ever. In an Instagram video posted by the 56-year-old she writes, “Do you know how rare it is to be hired for a campaign that celebrates my age, instead of one in which I’m the token ‘old’ lady? So rare it only happens once or twice a year…All you ladies out there, this is how we can change a tiny bit of social conventions at the time, by putting our money where we want it to go. Supporting businesses that acknowledge us, women, not just girls.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulina Porizkova
Person
Ric Ocasek
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate After Will Drama#The Los Angeles Magazine#The Originals
rollingout.com

Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time. Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also...
RELATIONSHIPS
wmleader.com

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dress Up As Controversial, Infamous Rock Couple Sid & Nancy

We love Kravis, but not sure what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were thinking with this one?. The duo kicked off their Halloween festivities a little early this year when, on Friday morning, they both posted new pics to their Instagram accounts showing themselves rocking some, uhhh, interesting outfits. And the whole thing is making some fans shake their heads, to put it mildly…
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing

Vanderpump Rules is back and looking a whole lot different. Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are new moms, but still up to their same old ways. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and more are out after getting fired. And in probably the most shocking turn of events, James Kennedy is actually a likable human […] The post Kristen Doute Is Selling Her House After Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Threw Tantrum Mid-Flight to 'SNL' Over Travis Barker's Lost Phone

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly became frantic on a flight from Los Angeles to New York on Wednesday when her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, lost his phone on the plane. A passenger on the commercial flight told Page Six Friday Kardashian got into a "kerfuffle" with the flight attendants who asked her to take her seat in business class. Kardashian and Barker are in New York City this weekend since Barker is appearing on Saturday Night Live with rapper Young Thug.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy