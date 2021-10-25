Paulina Porizkova Reveals She Settled with Late Husband Ric Ocasek's Estate After Will Drama

Over two years after Cars frontman Ric Ocasek passed away, his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova , finally settled with his estate . This battle was the source of stress for the supermodel, who was still grieving for the man she lost, while dealing with the fact he had written her out of his will just weeks before his death.

While she is not able to reveal the amount publicly, she told the Los Angeles Magazine podcast, The Originals , that she knows the specific number in her head. “I know exactly how much I’m owed under New York law, how much is due to me. And I am getting it,” she said. “The estate is settling with me.” When the host pressed on for further details on the amount, she responded with a coy, “That I cannot tell you, [but] I am gonna be fine. I am gonna be fine.”

Even though she can put the dispute behind her and move on, the emotional scars still linger. Porizkova had no clue she was written out of the will and would have to move out of their $10 million New York City townhouse. She said finding her late husband dead and then hearing about his estate plans “completely sideswiped” her. “I had no idea… I didn’t know how to make heads or tails out of anything,” she revealed. “The shock of finding him and the grief of him being dead and then ‘Oh, guess what? You get no money. He didn’t want you to have [any] money, and he disinherited his two oldest sons.’ So, I was really messed up, and I won’t ever have the answers.”

And the estate fight was never about taking all of his money and assets because they were going through a divorce at the time and she believes that “wouldn’t have been fair at all.” She’s now getting a third of the estate, per New York law, but she’s still working on her grief for the man she adored despite their estrangement during his failing health days. “I knew he needed help. I loved him,” she shared. “I didn’t want him to have a hard time.”

