Gadsden, AL

2 killed in early morning Gadsden crash

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

GADSDEN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two people were killed in an early morning crash in Gadsden on Saturday.

According to Gadsden Police, a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette were involved in a crash near Highway 411 and Moragne Ave. around 1:00 a.m. Both vehicles were occupied by two people.

Police said the occupants of one of the vehicles were dead when paramedics arrived.

The occupants of the other vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No further information is currently available as police continue to investigate.

CBS 42

Boat crashes into runway at Dauphin Island airport

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat crashed into the runway at Jeremiah Denton Airport on Dauphin Island Sunday afternoon, manager Bill Meredith confirmed to WKRG News 5. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division reports a boat ran aground at the north end of Mobile Bay at about 3 p.m. A WKRG News 5 […]
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
