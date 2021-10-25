CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

Search underway for missing teen in Fairfield

By Phil Pinarski
 7 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen in Fairfield.

Deandre Woods, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19 wearing a white tank top, black pants and black Ugg-styled shoes. He is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.

