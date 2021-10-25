Parking Management Market Size 2021: Upcoming Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast By 2028

According to the new market research report "Warehouse Robotics Market With COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (AMR, AGV, Articulated, Cylindrical and SCARA) Function (Pick & Place, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Transportation, Packaging), Payload, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2021 to USD 9.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.0%. Expanding e-commerce industry, increasing funding from venture capitalists, rising need for enhancing the quality and reliability of warehouse operations, and growing adoption of warehouse robotics by SMEs are some of the factors driving the growth of warehouse robotics in the market. However, the high installation cost and lack of a skilled workforce are expected to restrain the market growth. The integration of Industry 4.0 with warehouse robots and technological advancements in AMRs are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the warehouse robotics market.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO