Jack Wallen offers up what he believes are the best Android phones you can buy for the remainder of 2021. The year is winding down. Where the time went, I have no idea. But here we are, about to head into November, and the holiday season is nigh. Don't worry, this isn't a shopping list (although it might be shopping-adjacent). Instead, since Google finally released its new flagship Pixel 6, is I'm listing what I believe are the five best Android phones you can get for the remainder of 2021.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO