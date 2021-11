Apple's rumored AirPods 3 didn't make an appearance at the company's California Streaming event, but Apple's next-gen earbuds could still debut this year, possibly at Apple's October event. (Here's how to watch Apple's Unleashed event live today and everything we could see like a new MacBook Pro.) Over the years, for some of us, AirPods have become an essential tool for work, school and other parts of life. Lots of other excellent Bluetooth earbuds exist, but AirPods are still impressively instant and have good microphones. Plus, being able to swap from one ear to another has helped me extend battery life by one-earing my way through long meetings.

