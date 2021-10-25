CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

How To Get The Highest Bid For Your House For Sale

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Selling your home cannot be an easy decision to make, but there are times when you have no choice but to let go of your most loved possession. Since selling it is the only option you have, it is best if you get the most from it. Selling it at the...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

How to Get Pre Approved for a Mortgage After a Short Sale

Homeowners who find themselves owing more on their mortgage than their house is worth sometimes go through a short sale to avoid foreclosure. Selling a house for less than the amount due on the mortgage can let the homeowner escape a difficult situation and start over. If you sold your...
REAL ESTATE
vcpost.com

How to Sell Your House Fast in Memphis

If you're looking for tips to sell your house fast in Memphis, NE, you've come to the right place. This short guide will give you information about your options when you need to sell your house quickly. Prepare Your House for Sale. Before you can sell your house, you need...
MEMPHIS, NE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

INVITATION FOR BIDS SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY

INVITATION FOR BIDS SALE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY The Georgia Department of Transportation will receive sealed bids to purchase property located on Highway 138 SW and next to 1945 Highway 138 SW, Conyers GA until 5:00 P.M. on 11/01/2021, for .78 acres, under Project # FR-035-1(22), PI# 720800, Parcel # 70R, Rockdale County, Georgia. The Estimated Value is $10,200.00 Bids must be submitted via email on a Bid Proposal Form issued by the Georgia Department of Transportation, Office of Right of Way. The Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids. For more information or to obtain a Bid Package, contact Margalie Riche at (404) 347-0228 or by email to ROWSurplus@dot.ga.gov and refer to PM #3955. Please email the invoice and tear sheets referencing our PM File #3955 for payment to Margalie Riche ROWSurplus@dot.ga.gov. An affidavit is not required and will not be accepted for payment of the invoice. Sincerely, Charles Jay Strange, Property Inventory & Disposal, Manager Georgia Department of Transportation Office of Right of Way 600 West Peachtree Street Atlanta, Georgia 30308 902-52138 10/27 11/3/2021.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
tnj.com

Get your house ready to sell

You don’t need to embark on a lengthy renovation to sell your home. Smaller investments can bolster your windfall just as effectively. With most Americans scouting properties first from a laptop or smart phone, “pictures are key,” says Jay Bell, co-founder of Virtually Staging Properties in Doraville, Georgia. To lure...
DORAVILLE, GA
dsnews.com

How Much Impact Are Distressed Sales Having on Housing?

Sales of already-built existing homes increased in September in each of the four major regions monitored by the. National Association of Realtors (NAR). According to a new report published by the NAR, total existing home sales (which includes single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops) rose 7.0% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units in September, but was down 2.3% year-over-year from 6.44 million units in 2020.
REAL ESTATE
handymantips.org

How to Fix up Your House on a Small Budget

When most people think of home renovations, the first thought that goes to mind is the hefty expenses that would come with it. However, revamping your space does not always have to drain your account!. We have a few expert tricks that will help you get your dream space even...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Kankakee Daily Journal

How to get $1,000 into your emergency fund painlessly

The most important thing you can do to make your personal economy strong is to have an umbrella — an emergency fund with enough money in it to pay all your bills for six months. And it needs to be safe and secure in a bank account. You read that...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
prima.co.uk

The Entertainer sale: How to get an extra 15% on toys

The Entertainer is running a huge sale with discounts of up to 50% on popular toys from brands including Barbie, Disney and Paw Patrol. And shoppers can get an extra 15% off toys that are part of the sale by adding a discount code when they checkout. The discount means...
SHOPPING
thedailymiaminews.com

How To Get A Bargain On Your Next Car

Most people don’t enjoy shopping for cars, but getting a new car is a very enjoyable experience. Make things simpler by doing some research ahead of time. Take heed of the pointers that follow to begin understanding the process. What can you afford? You have to understand exactly how much...
BUYING CARS
domino

Get Your House Holiday Party–Ready With the Best Indoor Christmas Lights

Gone are the days when traditional incandescent bulbs were the only option for your Christmas tree (though we still have a soft spot for those, too). This holiday season, trim your evergreen—or your banister, mantelpiece, or table—with a set of lights that shows off your unique decorating style. Feeling mid-century? Why not try a string of bulbous cherry-shaped lights. Looking for something a bit more delicate and ethereal? Fairy lights might be calling your name.
LIFESTYLE
entrepreneurstime.com

How To Position Your Offer To Increase Sales

In many cases it can be a wise idea to offer multiple similar packages when selling something. However, instead of offering drastically different offerings, which might make your prospects hesitate more due to not being sure which option to get, you can offer similar options where the “value buy” seems like an amazing deal.
ECONOMY
hunker.com

Here's How Pets Influence Housing Sales, According to Zillow

You're probably already aware that pet ownership has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and you're also likely aware that lots of people are buying and selling homes. Interestingly, those two facts are closely linked right now. According to new data by real estate site Zillow, pet ownership plays a big role...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy