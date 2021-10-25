CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Surveillance Market To Reach $ 41.26 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 9.6% CAGR |Emegen Research

The Global Video Surveillance Market is forecasted to be worth USD 86.53 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of video surveillance in roads & public properties, commercial premises, and residential amenities owing to a higher convenience in...

