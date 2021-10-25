CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

thedallasnews.net
 7 days ago

Increasing adoption of AI-enabled digital health technology and increasing focus to reduce clinical trial costs and duration are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital technology is a key factor driving global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market revenue growth. Increasing use of AI-enabled...

www.thedallasnews.net

thedallasnews.net

AI-based Sensors Market : Magnificent Possibilities, Growth with Detailed Industry Study, Detailed Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2020 - 2028

The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities.AI-based Sensors Market Size – USD 11.76 billion in 2019, AI Sensors Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products. . Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Population Health Management Solutions Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate With Top Key Players Are I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, ETC

The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. It has been compiled through significant primary research, including surveys, interviews, and expert analysts' observations. The Global Population Health Management Solutions Market report provides full coverage of the companies' data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

The Fastest-Growing Service-Based Industries in 2021

The service-based industry has seen some interesting changes in the past few years that will continue to shape the market for years to come. A report by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics has projected that every year, more than 300,000 new jobs will be created in this sector with an average growth rate of 20% until 2022. One of the most important drivers for this trend is increasing demand from millennials who are looking for a higher quality work-life balance which can be offered through services rather than traditional manufacturing or knowledge-based economy sectors.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Clinical Trial Software Market Research Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Top Key Players, Applications, Types, Product and Industry Analysis 2028

Rising prevalance infectious and chronic diseases and increasing technological advancement in clinical trials are some key factors driving global clinical trial software market revenue growth. The global clinical trial software market size reached USD 900.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.6%, during the...
COMPUTERS
starvedrock.media

Venzee Signs New Upfront Revenue-Based Contract with Enterprise Solution Provider

Significant Mesh Connector™ Purchase Provides Content Distribution Scale, Speed, and Competitive Advantage in Rapidly Changing Supply Chain Market. CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee'' or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, is pleased to announce an upfront revenue-based contract with a leading global provider of digital product content solutions.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Graylog Security provides security teams with ML-based anomaly detection solutions

Graylog, a global provider of next-generation log management and SIEM solutions, is announcing Graylog Security. Designed to overcome legacy Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) challenges, Graylog’s cybersecurity platform makes security analysts’ jobs easier. With SIEM, Anomaly Detection, and User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) capabilities, Graylog’s security solution will provide...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Exxact Partners with SoftIron to Provide Ceph-based Software Defined Storage Solutions

Exxact Corporation a leading provider of high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions and SoftIron, the world-leader in task-specific data infrastructure solutions announced their partnership to create solutions for the modern-day enterprise that make software-defined storage (SDS) simple. Data center infrastructure is rapidly evolving to meet the...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rakuten SQREEM Launches New AI-based First-Party Data Ad Solution

‘RMP – SQREEM Ads’ merges the behavioural pattern analysis data based on Rakuten members with SQREEM’s behavioural dataset for better insights and targeting. Rakuten SQREEM Inc – the joint venture between Singapore-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions Company SQREEM Technologies and global leader in internet services Rakuten Group, Inc. – has announced the launch of a new advertising product that offers deeper insights and significantly more targeted media buying.
INTERNET
dvrplayground.com

Clinical Trial Management CTM Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Parexel, BioClinica

The Clinical Trial Management CTM market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Clinical Trial Management CTM Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Clinical Trial Management CTM market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

The Pitfalls and Solutions to the Ever-Growing Document Fraud Industry

If anyone told you that document fraud is still one of the largest forms of fraud in this digital age, many would deny given the prevalence of digital credentials today. It is hard to fathom that the market for counterfeit and fake documents and certifications is still high in 2021. However, the counterfeit market for physical documents like driving licenses and passports is still a highly valuable market as seen from figures recorded in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aithority.com

Exosystems Raises $3.9 Million Series A Funding, on Mission to Provide AI-based Digital Care for Musculoskeletal System

Exosystems, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital healthcare company and a member of Born2Global Centre, has succeeded in attracting Series A funding worth USD 3.9 million from SBI Investment, Laguna Investment, and Korea Technology Finance Corporation. With the addition of the new investments, the company has now amassed a total of USD 4.5 million in funding.
HEALTH
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena-based Artificial Intelligence Company Develops Software To Find Patients for Clinical Trials in Minutes

Pasadena-based Deep 6 AI, which supplies clinical trial acceleration software to help defeat disease and get life-saving therapies to market faster, has launched Deep 6 for Life Sciences, a novel suite of AI software solutions for life science sponsors and contact research organizations. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to mine the...
SOFTWARE
dvrplayground.com

Revenue Management System for Travel Market Size, Industry Outlook and Forecast to 2028 | Microsoft, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, Amdocs, Oracle

The Revenue Management System for Travel market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the Revenue Management System for Travel Industry, in addition to the key hindrances and challenges. In the initial segment of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. The information presented in this report provides an overview of the latest trends and development plans, patterns, and policies observed in the global market. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as the technological advancements and the product launches and their consequences on the global Revenue Management System for Travel market. The global market also comprises the data accumulated from numerous primary and secondary sources.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Industrial Explosives Market By Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends And Forecasts

The global sales of industrial explosives reached ~1,900,000 metric tons in 2018, as per the latest report of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The report particularly analyzes Latin America industrial explosives market which has been estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1 Bn by 2019 end. The market for industrial explosives in Latin America is projected to register ~5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029.
INDUSTRY
just-auto.com

Versatile Launches AI and IoT-Based Solution for Construction Process Optimization

Concept: American construction and industrial process startup Versatile has launched CraneView, an AI and IoT-based solution for construction process optimization. Versatile aims to provide the construction industry with connected and collaborative job site culture leveraging AI and IoT. Nature of Disruption: The solution has a hardware device that is crane-type...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market By Subsystem (Ancillary Systems, Avionics, Aero-propulsion) and By Type (Commercial, Defense) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Global middle-class population is booming, which means more people are travelling by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | Apple, AT&T, Google

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Smart Wearable Healthcare Equipment Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple, AT&T, Google, Samsung Electronics, Sprint, Telefonica, T-Mobile US, Vendors to Watch Out, Cyberdyne, IHealth Labs, Interaxon, IRhythm Technologies, Lark, Proteus Digital Health, Sotera Wireless, Withings, Emerging Vendors, Biosensics, Cambridge Temperature Concepts, Epson America, Evena Medical, Orpyx Medical Technologies & Qardio etc.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Genetic Disorder Therapeutics Market By Virus Vector (Retrovirus, Lentivirus, Herpes Virus) and By Cell Type (Somatic Gene Therapeutics, Germline Gene Therapeutics) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Genetic Disorder Therapeutics Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to US Food & Drug Administration, nearly 7,000 genetic diseases affects more than 30 million people. Around 75%-80% of genetic diseases are caused by a single-gene defect, and some of genetic diseases affects children. Only 5% gene therapies are approved by FDA, there is a significant unmet need for effective treatments, and many rare diseases are serious or life-threatening conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thedallasnews.net

Optical Connectivity Solutions Market By Type (Hardware, Software) and By Application (Electric Substation, Wind Power, Mining) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages Optical Connectivity Solutions Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. With rapid pace of technologies such as mobile computing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, data centers have witnessed a significant growth in the recent years which prominently escalates the demand of optical connectivity solutions. These solutions are gaining strong impetus for their ability to maximize the overall operations efficiency of a data center.
SOFTWARE

