Step up/down Transformers Market By Rating (Small, Medium, Large) and By Output (Step-down, Step-up) - Forecast 2021-2031

 7 days ago

250 Pages Step up/down transformers Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031. After the popularization of the smart grid technology and the deployment of such grids all over the world, there has been an upsurge in the demand for step up/down transformers. Step up/down transformers being one of...

U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
INDUSTRY
