It is Week 7, and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) finally get their opportunity to compete against a divisional opponent as they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2). Prior to kickoff, these two teams are both in the playoff race. The Ravens are in sole possession of first in the conference while the Bengals hang in with the second of three wildcards in the new playoff formula. Once the game ends, the winner in this bout has an early stand above the rest in the North.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO