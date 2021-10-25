Syria accuses Israel of attack in the country's south

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran's civil defence chief on Saturday accused Israel and the United States of being the likely culprits behind a cyberattack which disrupted gasoline sales across the Islamic Republic, but said a technical investigation was yet to be completed. "We are still unable to say forensically,...
Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Foreign Minister, is on a mission to block U.S. and NATO forces from being hosted in Afghanistan and in Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, China, Iran, and Pakistan.
Israel on Monday authorized some 1,300 Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank days after advancing plans to build more than 3,000 housing units for Jewish settlers.The Israeli government says it is adopting a moderate approach with the aim of minimizing friction with the U.S. — which is opposed to settlements — and tensions within its ruling coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum.The Palestinians and rights groups say the newly authorized homes meet only a small fraction of the need in the 60% of the West Bank that is under full Israeli control. Military permits for...
Lebanon’s prime minister has warned his country was on a “downhill slope” as a bitter diplomatic spat with the Gulf deepens, after critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.George Kordahi, the country’s new information minister and a former TV show host on a Saudi-owned TV station, sparked fury in Gulf after describing the war in Yemen as aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.In the comments, originally made in August before he was minister, he called the war “absurd” and said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have the right to defend themselves.In protest, Saudi...
Unnamed US Officials have stated, to the Associated Press, that they believe Iran was behind an attack last week against an American base in Syria. After the attack occurred, CENTCOM vowed that a US response would come. Is the Biden administration willing to risk war with Iran?. Last Wednesday a...
– Syrians eating bananas provoke Turks – now they threaten to be deported. Turkey plans to expel seven foreigners who shared a video of them eating bananas on social media. The agency’s action was triggered by a simple street survey. More than 3.5 million civil war refugees from neighboring Syria...
Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign.Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there, as well as businesses in Lebanon that depend on the region. “We look forward to the President and the Prime Minister and all those concerned to take...
There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan,or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket of the county, it was named this because of the punishing floods endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst drought in 70 years....
Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
Featured Image: Military vehicles of Iraqi army tour at al-Waleed air base near Al-Tanf. By JOHN DAVISON / REUTERS (Licensed) Since the new administration was sworn in a few months ago, it’s clear that there will be tests by adversaries of the United States. Be it Russia, China, or Iran–the new administration will need to deal with attempts to test its resolve and willingness to deal with the pushback after the Trump era.
Iran appears to have been responsible for a drone attack last week on a U.S. outpost in Syria, suggesting that a new front could be opening in the low-level conflict that has simmered since the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord in 2018. No U.S. casualties were...
Iran is believed by the U.S. to be responsible for last week's attack on al-Tanf, a base in southern Syria where U.S. troops are located, according to a U.S. official. U.S. officials confirm that five drones were launched from within Syria in the attack on al-Tanf. Last week, U.S. Central...
The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
A coordinated attack was carried out Wednesday against al Tanf, a small U.S. military base in Syria near the border with Jordan, U.S. officials said. The assault involved "at a minimum" drones and either mortar or rocket fire, a U.S. official told ABC News. No deaths or injuries have been reported.
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding the drone strike in Syria yesterday:. “Yesterday also brought a sobering reminder of the dangers a new generation of American servicemembers continue to encounter as they follow in the footsteps of these heroes.
Two bombs exploded in the Syrian capital of Damascus during rush-hour traffic, killing 14 people just after the country reopened for tourism, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. The explosives were attached to a bus transporting Syrian troops and injured several other people around the busy intersection, according to the...
A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling moments later of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday in the deadliest flareup in months. Two bombs planted on an army bus in central Damascus were detonated early in the morning, killing 14...
A rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and government shelling shortly after of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people Wednesday, in the deadliest flare-up in months. Around an hour after Wednesday's attack, Syrian army shelling struck the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday night claimed his organization has 100,000 trained fighters, implying that they are prepared to put down their enemies who last Thursday killed seven people in the worst clashes in years in the streets of Beirut. Five Hezbollah and Amal Shiite members as well as...
