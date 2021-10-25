Mutual of Omaha & The Dodo partnering for digital animal series

If you use social media, chances are you’ve probably watched some of the adorable and educational animal videos shared by The Dodo. According to a release from Mutual of Omaha, The Dodo and “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” will be partnering to produce a digital series aimed at bringing awareness to endangered species' struggle for survival.

The new series will be called “Saving the Wild” and will tell “heartwarming stories that illustrate the many challenges animals face in the wild.”

Mutual of Omaha said, “From a penguin who’s afraid of water to bear cubs who suffered burns in a wildfire, the stories harken back to the original “Wild Kingdom” television series while highlighting The Dodo’s modern, animal-focused storytelling.”

“We’re excited to recreate our iconic ‘Wild Kingdom’ brand through new digital platforms,” said Keith Clark, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications at Mutual of Omaha. “By following one animal and documenting their struggles, we hope to inspire viewers to recognize the positive impact each of us can have on our animal kingdom.”

Peter Gros, who hosted the original “Wild Kingdom” will host the series which premieres on Oct. 27 and runs through Dec. 22 on the Dodo’s various media platforms, IGTV and website .

The episodes are:

Oct. 27 Natalia the Penguin

Natalia is a juvenile Humboldt penguin found stranded on La Isla Beach, Peru. People tried to help by putting her back in the ocean, but the interaction caused her to develop a fear of water. Rescuers from Orca Peru provided medical care and are working to help her overcome her fear of the water in order to be able to release her back into the ocean.

Nov. 10 Justin Beaver

Justin Beaver, aka JB, is a four-year-old rescued beaver found orphaned as a baby. After two unsuccessful rehab placements, he was taken in by Second Chances Wildlife Center in Louisville, Kentucky, where he lives as a species ambassador.

Nov. 24 Barnabé the Baby Bat

Barnabé, a French bat, was found on the street curled up against a wall in the rain and nearly dead. After being taken in by the Panse-Betes Rescue Center in France, Barnabé was introduced to other bats to socialize and learn important skills to be able to be released back to the wild.

Dec. 8 Black Bear Cubs

A wildfire in Washington State drove animals across the region out of their habitats. Among them were two orphaned black bear cubs rescued by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and brought to PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, Washington. The cubs, barely able to walk and suffering from second degree burns and smoke inhalation, are being rehabilitated so they can be released back to the wild.

Dec. 22 Ili Pika the Seal Pup

Common seal pups in Ireland are threatened by uncommonly warm temperatures. Higher temperatures caused the seals to have their pups early, increasing their population and limiting food sources. Ili Pika is one of the seal pups found stranded on an Irish beach. Now receiving care at Seal Rescue Ireland, the hope is to return her to the ocean.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .