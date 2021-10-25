CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

The ghosts of the Suntan Art Center in St. Pete Beach

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mURkd_0cbzgUIX00
A 2003 photo of the Suntan Art Center at the Don Vista Building in St. Pete Beach. [ Times (2003) ]

The Suntan Art Center in St. Pete Beach is full of creative energy, with classes and exhibits featuring works by local artists. But a paranormal energy also exists at its Don Vista Building location.

The Don Vista sits across from the Don CeSar Hotel. In the 1920s, Thomas Rowe lived there while he was building the hotel. The building served as administrative offices for the hotel as well as a bank for guests. During World War II, while the Don CeSar was functioning as a military hospital, the Don Vista garaged the facility’s firehouse and fire truck.

Perhaps Rowe and others associated with the building have never left.

In 2011, an art center employee told Suntan member artist and ghost hunter Brandy Stark that when she arrived for work alone early in the morning, she felt as if she was being watched and heard rustling in the hallway.

Stark did an investigation of the art center in 2016 with her paranormal investigation company Spirits of St. Petersburg. Armed with special recorders and other ghost-hunting equipment, the crew of people who Stark calls “sensitives” and her pet pugs felt chills and temperature fluctuations, and they noticed spikes on the devices. They identified two entities: the Running Man and the Hostess.

The Running Man is always in a hurry, rushing around the first floor, constantly working. He is believed to be holding papers that have to do with finance. He dodges people, and the pugs. Stark thinks this could be the ghost of Rowe, who died before he could sign his will. He has a sense of urgency about him and is irritated by questions.

A particularly chilling male voice was picked up on the ghost hunters’ equipment during their initial visit, saying “don’t do it.”

The Hostess is believed to have been Rowe’s assistant, or “girl Friday.” She stays upstairs and won’t let the Running Man up there. There is audio of her murmuring “mmm-hmmm.”

On a return investigation in September as part of the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt, a third entity was detected, to Stark’s surprise. He’s a military figure that moves in a marching pattern, but he’s a mild presence.

The crew heard pops, the sound of a door slamming and other unusual noises. Stark’s pug, Patroclus, stared into a hallway where “sensitives” felt a presence moving around.

Patroclus also stared down the stairwell, where a crew member felt the presence of someone moving past her.

After that investigation, Stark believes the ghosts are coming from the Don CeSar. No one felt any negative energy at the art center specifically.

“Ultimately, they were coming over to the Suntan to kind of have a little bit of peace and quiet,” she said. “They enjoy the creative positivity of the place and they just kind of came to take a break.”

As if to back her up, when the all-female crew was discussing that possibility during the hunt, a male voice was picked up saying “yeah.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands stroll St. Pete’s shuttered Central Avenue

Witches glided down Central Avenue in St. Petersburg on rollerblades. A Batman rolled by on a scooter. A dinosaur peddled down on a bike. But not a single car was in sight. On Sunday, Central Avenue in St. Petersburg was closed to traffic for a Halloween celebration called “Halloween on Central.” From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., about two miles of Central Avenue were car-free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

600 urban experts got quite a show in Tampa | Letters

When 600 urban planning experts arrived for the International Downtown Association conference this month in Tampa, many did not know what to expect. By the time they left, they were praising our vibrant city and all it has to offer. Their positive feedback reinforced how far we have come in recent years and that we are headed in the right direction.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Halloween events happening Saturday and Sunday

Halloween season is upon us, and there are events and parties to fill just about anyone’s treat bucket. There are family-friendly fall festivals, pumpkin patches and light displays. For those that like things more gory, you’ll find lots of haunted houses and scares. And for the party types, there’s lots of booze to add to your boos. Check event details for any pandemic precautions; many did not list requirements.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Saint Pete Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

Debra Behnke, a pioneering Tampa judge, was known for outspokenness, compassion

Ask those who knew Debra Behnke to describe her and you tend to hear words like “maverick,” “teacher” and “pioneer.” “Maverick” because in more than two decades in Hillsborough’s courtrooms, she was a judge who never shied away from expressing herself, even in the face of authority. “Teacher” because she took time to explain her legal reasoning to new lawyers. “Pioneer” because she was among the first generation of women judges when men dominated the bench in Tampa — but also because of her advocacy for ideas that were ahead of their time.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Body found in St. Petersburg roadway

A deceased person was found in a St. Petersburg roadway, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, sent out at 8:05 a.m. Police have closed a portion of 1st Ave. S, from 73rd St. S to Park St. S, while an investigation is underway. No other...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Professor at University of Tampa speaks about invaders from another part of the planet

The Nile monitor lizard, a seven-foot-long creature with sharp teeth, has settled comfortably in two areas of Florida, says herpetologist Todd Campbell, a University of Tampa associate professor who led the effort in the early 2000s to study, trap and remove the predators that had taken over Cape Coral. They join the Argentine black and white tegu lizard, a five-foot long animal that devours fruits, vegetables, bird and turtle eggs. It’s found in thriving populations in South Florida and Hillsborough County. And the plant-eating iguanas, so plentiful in Broward and Dade counties that you see them in the grass next
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Busch Gardens to open Christmas Town early, adding fireworks

Christmas is coming early to Busch Gardens. The Tampa theme park announced its annual Christmas Town event is returning Nov. 13 with a new fireworks show. The theme park decks the halls of its palm trees and roller coasters with thousands of lights for the event, which is included with park admission. There’s also a spot for Santa, the cast of Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, a sing-along holiday train and an ice show at the Moroccan Palace.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rowe
Person
Chills
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Andrew McNamara is a wine expert, like only 14 others on the planet

Imagine you’re in Tampa’s Cru Cellars. You’re sharing a glass with one of the planet’s foremost wine experts, not only one of 269 Master Sommeliers in the world but one of 15 who passed the exam on the first try. Now, imagine you buy a lot of BOGO wine at Publix. But the Somm has ordered a bottle of Evolucio Furmint from Hungary, made from the same grape used in wine presented to Russian czars.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Young Republicans celebrate ‘intoxicating’ masculinity

No, say the Tampa Bay Young Republicans — it’s “Intoxicating Masculinity.”. That was the name of an event the organization had this week to celebrate masculinity, which in their words is under “a blatant attack and HATRED of masculinity” by “liberals (who think) men being manly as ‘toxic,’” according to the event invitation.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man dies after St. Pete robbery

Police have charged a 36-year-old man for second-degree murder a day after charging him with strong arm robbery for a crime in which the victim was found dead Sunday. Gary Nikole Washington Jr. was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday for the robbery and beating of a 42-year-old man near a parking lot at 3077 50th Ave S, according to a news release from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suntan#Pets#The Ghosts#The Suntan Art Center#Spirits Of St Petersburg#Hostess
Tampa Bay Times

America is a young nation with still a lot to learn | Letters

Study: Mandates encourage more to get vaccine | Oct. 24. I have been trying to understand the unfathomable, that during a pandemic so many Americans refuse to get the well-studied and exceptionally effective COVID vaccine. Then came your Sunday story noting the theory of psychological reactance: “the tendency to want to do the opposite of what we’re told” — just like a healthy adolescent. Perhaps so many Americans are acting like healthy juveniles as a reflection of our country, which is still in its adolescence. Compare the United States to other nations like Switzerland, founded in 1291, and England in 927, and grandaddy Japan at 2,700 years, and our mere nearly 250 years makes us, what, 11 in country years? I guess we have a lot of growing up to do.
WORLD
Tampa Bay Times

Coolest weather since April arrives in Tampa Bay

If you’re headed outside Saturday morning, you may want to grab a coat. Most of Tampa Bay woke up to its lowest temperatures since April, Fox 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku said. That included lows of 62 in Tampa and 63 in St. Petersburg. Despite the chilly temps, Saturday has not...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s own ‘French Dispatch’: Adventures of foreign correspondents

Wes Anderson’s latest film, The French Dispatch, was written to be “a love letter to journalists.” Inspired by The New Yorker, the story is set in a fictional French news bureau staffed with American newspaper writers. Stars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet tell the story of the satellite publication of the fictional Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Tampa Bay Times

Kriseman reps St. Petersburg at UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland

ST. PETERSBURG — The mayor won’t be here on Election Day to see who will be his successor. That’s because Mayor Rick Kriseman will be in Glasgow, Scotland as part of the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ delegation to COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. He leaves Sunday, flying from Miami to London, then on to to Glasgow. He will return on Saturday.
WORLD
Tampa Bay Times

‘Bird Man of Tampa Bay’ died before he could face more animal abuse charges

The complicated legacy of the “Bird Man of Tampa Bay” took a final turn before his death earlier this month with the threat he would face charges of animal abuse and neglect. Shunned by friends and family, Ralph Heath Jr. spent his final years living with hundreds of birds, turtles and other animals inside a warehouse on Starkey Road in Largo. Heath was 76 when he died of a heart attack Oct. 2 at Largo Medical Center, where he was recovering from a brown recluse spider bite.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ahead of Senate vote, will Ladapo mask confrontation matter to Tampa Bay?

Florida’s new Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo divided state politicians the day he was appointed in mid-September. The former UCLA professor was known for penning opinion articles opposing mask and vaccine mandates and casting skepticism on the benefits of vaccines for young adults. On his second day in office, Ladapo issued a rule that took power away from school boards to control quarantine and mask practices.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy