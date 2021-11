MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The City of Monroe says the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo was anonymously given a large sum of money in which the zoo will put to good use. The City of Monroe is announcing the arrival of a handicap accessible train coach to the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. The train ride covers almost one mile of track through open grassland and areas with majestic, mature cypress trees. It crosses the zoo's lagoon on two occasions giving a good view at times to a variety of ducks, geese, turtles, and pelicans.

MONROE, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO