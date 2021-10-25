CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

The case for a billionaires income tax

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYvo7_0cbzgDXQ00
© Istock

As Democrats scramble to reach consensus on how to pay for a massive budget deal, a proposal to increase taxes on U.S. billionaires is gaining momentum. Here’s one reason this is a good idea: Since March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic, 745 U.S. billionaires have seen their total wealth increase by $2.1 trillion, a gain of 70 percent.

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) has been pushing what he calls a “Billionaires Income Tax” for some time now, as one of a number of fair tax reforms to pay for President Biden ’s sweeping “Build Back Better” agenda.

With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) obstinately opposing more traditional increases, including raising top individual and corporate rates, this tax on the America’s very richest is reportedly now in the center of negotiations.

While Wyden has not yet published the details, the general concept is to levy a tax on people with $1 billion in assets or those earning more than $100 million in income three years in a row. The tiny fraction of Americans who fall into that category would pay a tax every year on the gains from their tradable financial assets.

Non-tradable assets, such as ownership in a business, real estate, art or jewelry, would not be paid until they are sold. But to discourage billionaires from avoiding the tax by swapping derivatives for diamonds, the plan would impose an annual interest fee on the gains in value of less liquid assets, which would be paid all at once at the time of sale.

Experts predict the tax would raise an estimated $200 billion to $250 billion over 10 years — a sum that would still leave U.S. billionaires with more money than they could ever manage to spend.

This group of America’s 700 or so wealthiest people now holds a total of $5 trillion. When (since 1983) have they enjoyed the biggest bump in their combined fortunes? That would be during a pandemic that has infected over 45 million and killed over 725,000 in the United States alone.

Pandemic wealth gains, along with recent exposes on billionaire tax avoidance, have set the stage for this targeted and politically popular tax on billionaires.

In June, ProPublica published revelations from an IRS leak showing how little taxes the wealthiest Americans have paid over the last 15 years. It exposed that billionaire Jeff Bezos paid no federal income taxes in 2007 and 2011, as well as that Elon Musk , now the wealthiest person in the world, paid no federal income taxes in 2018.

A subsequent ProPublica expose documented how more than half of the 100 wealthiest Americans use a system of complex trusts, including Granter Retained Annuity Trusts (GRATs), to pass on billions while avoiding estate and gift taxes. One of the various billionaires deploying these trusts is Stephen Schwarzman, founder of private equity giant Blackstone, whose wealth has increased 132 percent during the pandemic, rising from $15 billion to $35.8 billion.

On Sept. 23, the White House released findings that the 400 wealthiest U.S. billionaires in paid an average effective federal income tax rate of just 8.2 percent between 2010 and 2018, much less than the 14 percent average for ordinary taxpayers.

In a case study of billionaire tax avoidance, Bloomberg Businessweek has just reported that Nike founder and billionaire Phil Knight has already transferred about $10 billion in wealth free of estate and gift tax (avoiding roughly $3.6 billion in tax) and could avoid estate tax on up to an additional $9 billion if he died today.

The recently leaked Pandora Papers exposed even more tax games of the world’s wealthy, including the use of secrecy jurisdictions, shell companies, and trusts in states like South Dakota and Delaware.

A Billionaires Income Tax would be most effective if combined with beefed-up IRS enforcement, the banning of tax avoidance vehicles like GRATs, and the proposed global corporate minimum income tax.

And Democrats should not let Sinema and other conservative Democrats stand in the way of a full fair tax package to pay for our country’s urgent needs. We should restore the income and corporate rates that Republicans slashed in 2017. And we can go further to ensure the wealthy pay their fair share by boosting a House Ways and Means proposal for a surcharge on mega-millionaire incomes and through excise taxes to discourage excessive CEO pay and stock buybacks.

But nothing will address extreme wealthy inequality like a Billionaire Income Tax. And there is no better time to ensure that billionaires pay their fair share.

Chuck Collins is the author of “The Wealth Hoarders: How Billionaires Pay Millions to Hide Trillions” (Polity Books). He directs the Program on Inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies where he co-edits the website, Inequality.org. Follow him on Twitter: @Chuck99to1

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Collins
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill

Democrats have made significant progress toward adding compromise provisions curbing prescription drug prices to their massive social and environment package, two congressional aides said Sunday.Talks were continuing and no final agreement had been reached. But the movement raised hopes that the party's 10-year, $1.75 trillion measure would address the longtime Democratic campaign promise to lower pharmaceutical costs, though more modestly than some wanted. With talks on that and other issues underway, Democrats were hoping to resolve final differences and bring the overall measure to the floor this week, a House leadership aide said. The package, carrying President Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Billionaires#Tax Avoidance#Democrats#Senate#D Ore#Americans
Fortune

Biden’s $1.75 trillion plan includes an $80 billion expansion of the IRS to enforce new taxes—but critics say it’s not enough

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden says that his $1.75 trillion Build Back Better reconciliation framework will pay for itself almost entirely through sweeping new tax measures. The administration has proposed that it will raise nearly $2...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
foxbaltimore.com

Stimulus payment update: Will Child Tax Credit payments last beyond 2021?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The American Rescue Plan has sent billions of dollars into the economy. It is money that many families say they need. One of the things that the American Rescue Plan did was to expand the federal Child Tax Credit. The credit was enlarged and the first half of the bigger tax credit is being delivered as monthly payments to families until the end of 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

376K+
Followers
43K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy