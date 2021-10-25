CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

By MATTHEW LEE
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMFYs_0cbzgBly00
US Iran FILE - In this June 20, 2021 file photo, Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, is shown in Vienna, Austria. The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a "critical place" and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is "wearing thin." Malley, told reporters there is a "deep and growing" concern about Iran's continued intransigence and refusal to commit to a date to resume the negotiations in Vienna. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter) (Florian Schroetter)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to nuclear negotiations are at a “critical place” and that international patience with Iranian delays in returning to the talks is “wearing thin.”

The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, told reporters there is a “deep and growing” concern about Iran’s continued intransigence and refusal to commit to a date to resume the negotiations in Vienna.

Malley said the U.S. and its partners still want a diplomatic solution to bring both America and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that former President Donald Trump withdrew from. But, he said they are considering alternatives to the diplomatic path, although a decision will be dependent on Iran’s actions.

“We’re in a critical place,” he said, noting that the Vienna talks were suspended after a sixth round in June due to Iran's elections and that new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has had plenty of time since taking office in August to decide on a policy.

“At this point it’s hard to find an innocent explanation as to why it’s taking so long,” Malley said. “The ‘Plan B’ being implemented right now appears to be the Iranian one, and that’s something we have to be prepared for.”

His comments follow a series of high-level meetings in Washington, the Gulf and Europe about how to proceed in the effort to get Iran back to the table for serious discussions on how to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Malley met on Friday with European officials in Paris after which France urged Iran to curb nuclear activities of “unprecedented gravity.” Those talks followed meetings he held with Gulf Arab states earlier last week.

Malley's travels came after a series of high-level meetings in Washington between senior Biden administration officials and the foreign ministers of Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union's diplomatic chief.

They have warned that Iran will face greater international isolation, new economic penalties and possibly military action if it does not return to the Vienna talks.

The consensus comes amid growing concerns that Tehran is not serious about returning to the negotiations. It also comes as the Biden administration, which had made rejoining the accord a priority in its first months in office, and others, have become increasingly pessimistic about the prospects for such negotiations even if they do resume.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
MILITARY
AFP

US flies bomber over Middle East in show of force to Iran

A US Air Force bomber escorted by fighter jets from allies including Israel has flown over key waterways in the Middle East where American and Iranian naval vessels have faced off. Fighter jets from Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, all US allies opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran, escorted the US bomber over their respective airspaces.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt's Suez Canal. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
UPI News

Treasury Department hits Iran with new sanctions

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration issued a new round of sanctions against Iran on Friday as President Joe Biden prepares to meet with G20 leaders on the possibility of returning to the Obama-era nuclear deal. The Treasury Department declared sanctions against two senior officials of Iran's Revolutionary Guard...
U.S. POLITICS
wutqfm.com

Iran will resume indirect talks with US to revive nuclear deal, top negotiator says

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran has agreed to restart negotiations over its nuclear program next month, its chief negotiator said Wednesday. Those talks, in which Iran and the U.S. have engaged through intermediaries, come as the Obama-era nuclear deal hangs by a thread and amid warnings about Iran’s nuclear advances since Iran halted talks in June.
MIDDLE EAST
IBTimes

Iran Agrees To Restart Nuclear Talks As Pressure Grows

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Israel#Ap#Iranian#European
Axios

Iran agrees to resume Vienna nuclear talks in November

Iran's new chief nuclear negotiator said following a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that Iran would resume negotiations in Vienna before the end of November, with the exact date to be set next week. Why it matters: The Vienna talks have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi,...
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Iran to return to nuclear deal talks next month

DUBAI — Iran’s talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, its top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear advances grow. "Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

US Envoy Says Iran Nuclear Deal Effort Is at 'Critical Phase'

WASHINGTON - Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a 'critical phase' and Tehran's reasons for avoiding talks are wearing thin, a U.S. official said Monday while raising the possibility of further diplomacy even if the deal cannot be resuscitated. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Russian envoy backs Iran demand for US nuclear deal guarantee

Russia’s lead negotiator at stalled multi-power talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal said Iran’s demand for a guarantee from the U.S. government that it won’t quit the landmark accord again is “logical and justifiable.”. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, was...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
101 WIXX

Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks – SPA

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported. SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed “the importance of strengthening joint...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US targets Iran's drone program with sanctions

The US Treasury hit Iran's drone program with sanctions on Friday, boosting pressure on Tehran ahead of the reopening of negotiations on the country's nuclear program. The Treasury said lethal unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have been used to attack US forces and international shipping in the Gulf region. The drones have also been supplied to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemen's Houthis, and have additionally been seen in Ethiopia, "where the escalating crisis threatens to destabilize the broader region," the Treasury said. The sanctions singled out Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani, who leads the Revolutionary Guards' UAV Command.
MILITARY
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
61K+
Followers
75K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy