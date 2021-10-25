Man shot, killed in drug-related robbery; suspect arrested and charged
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday.
It happened in the 1600 block of Hull Avenue.
Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim was later pronounced dead.
He was identified as 21-year-old Kalvyn Roy Kline.
Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a drug-related robbery.
Authorities say a 27-year-old suspect, Darren Antwon Diggs, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting.
He is being held in the Polk County Jail.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
