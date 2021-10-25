CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Man shot, killed in drug-related robbery; suspect arrested and charged

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 7 days ago
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

It happened in the 1600 block of Hull Avenue.

Des Moines Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as 21-year-old Kalvyn Roy Kline.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a drug-related robbery.

Authorities say a 27-year-old suspect, Darren Antwon Diggs, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the shooting.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

