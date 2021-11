Fans got their first official look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods over the weekend, when a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel made its debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention. While the sizzle reel didn't give away any major spoilers, it set an interesting vibe for the upcoming sequel, and what is in store for Billy Batson (Asher Angel) and the other members of the Shazam! family. During DC FanDome China, Shazam! actor Zachary Levi did drop a major hint of what that will entail, revealing that the sequel will be set two years in the future from Shazam!. Given the fact that the first film takes place in the Christmas season of 2018, this would place Fury of the Gods sometime in 2020 (albeit, in a version of the year that doesn't have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

