Restrictions loosened after South Korea hits 70 percent vaccination threshold

South Korea’s government is expected to loosen COVID-19 restrictions after the country hit the 70 percent vaccination threshold, The New York Times reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced on Monday that the country achieved the goal and will implement the new recovery plan next month.

Under that plan, COVID-19 restrictions will loosen. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, restrictions will be lifted on business operating hours and spectators will be allowed to attend some sporting events. Showering will also be allowed at fitness centers.

The government began easing COVID-19 restrictions in the capital of Seoul and added five countries to the list of those whose vaccinated tourists will be eligible for quarantine exemptions, according to the Times.

South Korean health officials reported 1,190 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

South Korea has seen a 35 percent decrease in COVID-related cases during the past two weeks, according to the Times.

South Korea also plans to donate one million AstraZeneca Covid vaccines to Iran, in part of their 60-year friendship with one another.