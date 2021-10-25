CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccines offer strong protection against death from Delta

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Vaccination is over 90 per cent effective at preventing deaths from the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to the first country-level data on mortality. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90 per cent effective and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 91 per cent effective in preventing deaths in people who have been double...

megadoctornews.com

