These new Ilchester cheeses are being launched by the Norseland-owned brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to enhance their get-togethers this holiday season. The cheeses come in the form of the Cheddar Cheese with Chilli and Lime wedge and the Mature Cheddar with Caramelised Onion and Port Wine, which are rolling out to 413 and 587 Tesco locations, respectively. The cheeses will be priced at £2.20 with the cheddar variety becoming a permanent addition to the brand's product lineup and the mature cheddar available from November 29 to January 6, 2021.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO