CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

The Worst Side Effect of Eating Steak, Says Dietitian

By Erich Barganier
EatThis
EatThis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you want to celebrate any kind of momentous occasion or just crave a filling meal, nothing compares to steak. While these meals can easily hit the spot, you have most likely heard that you shouldn't indulge in this meal too often. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the risk...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dietitian#Side Effects#Steaks#Restaurants#Sirloin Steak#Rdn#Aha
Sentinel

These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

People with diabetes should carry out a practically daily control of the diet to keep a measurement of the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish a control of the possible rises and falls of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise is another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .
NUTRITION
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

4 Foods To Stop Eating ASAP If You Suffer From Insomnia, According To Nutritionists

Insomnia is an incredibly frustrating experience. No matter how tired you are, you may find that it’s a struggle to fall asleep at night, and instead end up tossing and turning all night. Not getting good quality sleep at night means it’s impossible to perform at your best during the day. Unfortunately, this disorder is very common, as 70 million Americans report experiencing it at some point or another. You may not realize it, but there are certain foods that may make it worse, and you could be exacerbating your insomnia by eating them.
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food to Eat for Dementia, Says Science

Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it. Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Fish Oil Supplements After 50

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that often coincides with major changes in your health and overall wellbeing. While eating a healthy diet, getting adequate exercise, and reducing stress are all great ways to improve your health and longevity after 50, there's yet another way to get healthier when you've hit the half-century mark: taking fish oil supplements.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Eating Habit That Ages You Faster, Says Expert

We all age—there's no stopping it. Despite our best efforts to make ourselves look young and stay youthful, our bodies will start to wrinkle and grow grey hairs and our brains will (hopefully) be all the wiser over the years. Nevertheless, there are ways some of our actions on this earth can result in adding even more years to our lives, including what we eat. This is why it's important to eliminate any terrible eating habits that can age you faster, like regularly eating ultra-processed foods.
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Beets, Says Science

Beets are most commonly known for their bright red coloring and earthy flavors, but they pack more of a nutritional punch than some people may realize. In a 2019 issue of Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, researchers argued for incorporating more beets into people's daily diet due to their affordability, accessibility, and long list of health benefits.
NUTRITION
Best Life

Never Put This Common Baking Ingredient in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

When you're preparing to bake, you probably head straight for your pantry for the bulk of your recipe's ingredients. Yet experts warn that there's one common baking ingredient that you should never store in your pantry. That's because this one food runs a high risk of going rancid when stored improperly—leading to tainted flavors and, in some cases, health issues as well. Read on to find out which common pantry item you're likely storing wrong and how to spot a problem with this popular ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sidney Daily News

Cinnamon and blood sugar levels

My boyfriend is a big believer in taking dietary supplements. He has type 2 diabetes, and he takes medication for this. He eats right most of the time and exercises three times a week. He recently started taking cinnamon to help improve his blood sugar levels. Does cinnamon really help with blood sugar?
NUTRITION
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

The Tasty Fall Veggie Can Help You Lose Weight, Lower Blood Pressure, and Boost Bone Health

Spaghetti squash is impossible to miss whenever we’re browsing the produce section at the grocery store. The big, bright yellow squash always stands out, but it can seem daunting to grab. Now that it’s fall, though, it’s the perfect time to bite the bullet and put one in your cart. Not only is it super tasty, it’s packed with a plethora of health benefits.
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
10K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy