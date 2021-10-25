CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

By BARBARA ORTUTAY and KELVIN CHAN
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company's latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook whistleblower to open Lisbon Web Summit

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is set to open Lisbon's Web Summit on Monday evening, putting more pressure on the company as tens of thousands arrive for the tech world's first mass gathering since the pandemic struck. The future of Facebook, the world's biggest social media platform, is set to provide a key talking point as the company struggles to move on from the scandal. 
INTERNET
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Facebook employees told to preserve documents amid scrutiny

Facebook Inc. has told employees to preserve company documents as the social media giant disclosed it’s coming under scrutiny over allegations that it misled investors and consumers about harms and declining users on its platform. Testimony and a trove of internal records provided by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook failed to act when users were swarmed with anti-vaccine comments because it was worried about profits, leaked documents claim

Leaked internal documents suggest that Facebook was slow to act when anti-vaccine misinformation spread on its platform, ignoring or delaying suggestions from its own team of experts on the issue. In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
WBAL Radio

Facebook whistleblower documents offer new revelations about Jan. 6 response

(WASHINGTON) -- The day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, Facebook noticed a rise in social media posts calling for violence and incitement around the certification of the U.S. presidential election result and the storming of the Capitol. How the social media giant prepared for that day, and how it responded...
INTERNET
SFGate

Facebook Was Not Prepared to Deal With Jan. 6 Insurrection, According to Newly Leaked Documents

Facebook executives routinely dismissed or downplayed employee concerns about the spread of misinformation on its platform, both before and after the 2020 presidential election, according to a wave of articles published Friday citing newly leaked internal documents. The dismissive attitude among the company’s higher-ups left Facebook unprepared to deal with...
INTERNET
Tv20detroit.com

Facebook paying fine to settle US lawsuit on discrimination

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees...
BUSINESS

