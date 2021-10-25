CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk County, IA

BHCSO investigating two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Iowa Highway 21 and E Tama Road

 7 days ago
Black Hawk County, IOWA – According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 8 p.m. Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Iowa Highway 21 and E Tama Road.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.

The responding deputies discovered that Honda Accord and Infiniti QX6 collided.

Authorities say the driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

