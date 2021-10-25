BHCSO investigating two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Iowa Highway 21 and E Tama Road
Black Hawk County, IOWA – According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate accident occurred right before 8 p.m. Saturday.
It happened at the intersection of Iowa Highway 21 and E Tama Road.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a crash.
The responding deputies discovered that Honda Accord and Infiniti QX6 collided.
Authorities say the driver of the Honda Accord suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two people from the other vehicle were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
