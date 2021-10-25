Authorities investigate woman’s death at Independence home

Independence, IOWA – According to the Independence Police Department, this incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

It happened in the 1100 block of Second Street NE.

Independence Police Department officers responded to a report of a medical emergency.

The responding officers found a 29-year-old female who was unresponsive.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she later died.

No other details available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.