Authorities investigate woman’s death at Independence home
Independence, IOWA – According to the Independence Police Department, this incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
It happened in the 1100 block of Second Street NE.
Independence Police Department officers responded to a report of a medical emergency.
The responding officers found a 29-year-old female who was unresponsive.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, where she later died.
No other details available at this time.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
