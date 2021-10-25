CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes hospitalist Dr. Jason Wiederin

businessnorth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jason Wiederin joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he will serve patients as a hospitalist. “Essentia Health places an emphasis on community and well-being that I...

www.businessnorth.com

azbigmedia.com

Valleywise Health reaches 50% completion on new medical center

Valleywise Health, Maricopa County’s public teaching health care system, recently celebrated a significant milestone by reaching 50% completion on the new Valleywise Health Medical Center. The 673,000-square-foot, 10-story building is scheduled to open in October 2023 and replace the current medical center at 24th Street and Roosevelt in Phoenix, which opened in 1971.
PHOENIX, AZ
Observer-Dispatch

Business News: MVHS welcomes new doctor to Women’s Health Center

Jerome Rosenstein, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group as an obstetrician/gynecologist at the MVHS Women’s Health Center and MVHS OB Care Center, where he will provide inpatient and outpatient care. Rosenstein has more than 32 years of experience in the OB/GYN specialty and joins MVHS...
UTICA, NY
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Providence St. Mary Medical Center vaccination compliance high in Walla Walla

Vaccination compliance is high at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, officials said Tuesday, Oct. 19, and the state mandate isn’t expected to have a significant impact on operations. Providence officials, who released the agency’s employee COVID-19 vaccination numbers Tuesday, said they knew the community had concerns about the impact of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
trentondaily.com

St. Francis Medical Center Names Quarterly DAISY Nursing Award Winner

St. Francis Medical Center recently named Anna Johnson, a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Francis Medical Center, as its Fall 2021 DAISY Nursing Award winner. The award is presented in collaboration with The American Organization of Nurse Executives. It is part of the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
TRENTON, NJ
WECT

New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosts Women’s Health and Wellness Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With many women putting off their breast cancer screenings and yearly doctor’s appointments over COVID-19 concerns, New Hanover Regional Medical Center took its mammography bus into the community Monday night. The Women’s Health and Wellness Expo was held at Robert Strange Park to try and fill...
WILMINGTON, NC
wvua23.com

Health Matters: University Medical Center Fayette Clinic

Prenatal care is extremely important for expecting mothers, but it can be difficult to find this kind of support in certain rural communities. University Medical Center recently opened a clinic in Fayette to bring in more prenatal care services to patients. UMC Dr. Jane Wedia said the clinic has come...
advantagenews.com

Dr. Khalid Naseer joins OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center expands patient care with the addition of Dr. Khalid Naseer to the staff. Specializing in gastroenterology, Dr. Naseer starts his new role on Monday, Nov. 1. He brings more than 28 years of experience in gastroenterology consultative and endoscopic procedures, caring for patients with reflux, esophageal problems, stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, liver and gall bladder-related problems, including hepatitis; and all other abdominal diseases.
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic welcomes Hallie Miller

Hallie Miller, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the occupational medicine team at the Essentia Health-Miller Hill Clinic. “I wanted to join the team because Essentia Health has a powerful mission – to make a healthy difference in people’s lives,” said Miller. “When I was a student working with the organization, I witnessed this first-hand and saw people living out these values every day.”
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health welcomes emergency medicine physician Andrea Kramer

Dr. Andrea Kramer, who specializes in emergency medicine, joins Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center. “I chose Essentia because I want to practice emergency medicine within a larger, multi-specialty system,” said Dr. Kramer. “I’m excited to be a part of the team and look forward to carrying on a long tradition of providing quality health care.”
Effingham Daily News

HSHS St. Anthony's welcomes new medical students

Recently, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomed nine new third-year medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) in Lynchburg, Virginia, to serve and learn alongside hospital colleagues and medical staff. This is the sixth year St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital is partnering with LUCOM to provide clinical education...
LYNCHBURG, VA
businessnorth.com

Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic welcomes weight-management specialist Joey Lopac

The Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic is proud to welcome Joey Lopac, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in weight management. While she is new to this position, Lopac has been with Essentia for 13 years. Lopac received her education from Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor,...
foxnebraska.com

Kearney Regional Medical Center explores partnership with Bryan Health

KEARNEY, NEB. — Kearney Regional Medical Center may partner with Bryan Health, as the hospital announces talks are underway for a new model. Employees at KRMC would become Bryan employees and they say it would enhance services locally. “For my perspective and the doctors who serve on our governing board...
KEARNEY, NE
Brainerd Dispatch

Essentia’s Pillager clinic offers orthopedic care

The Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Pillager Clinic is offering orthopedic care. Care will be provided by many physicians from Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The hip- and knee joint-replacement program earned the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement from the Joint Commission, recognizing expert care and patient safety.
PILLAGER, MN
Omaha.com

Chiildren's Hospital & Medical Center

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Opens Pediatric Dermatology Clinic Children's Hospital & Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Pediatric Dermatology clinic in late October. The new clinic is located at 8534 Cass Street in Omaha. The clinic is led by Nicole Harter, M.D., Chief of Pediatric Dermatology at Children's and Professor and Chief, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, in the Department of Dermatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). Dr. Harter is a board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric dermatologist-the only full-time dermatologist in Nebraska focused solely on caring for kids. She is dedicated to the diagnosis, evaluation and treatment of common, complex and rare skin conditions in infants, children and adolescents. For more information, visit ChildrensOmaha.org/Dermatology.
OMAHA, NE
Pine And Lakes News

Essentia Health to host advance care planning class

Essentia Health will host an advance care planning class virtually from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. Advance care planning is a process that helps people think and talk about choices for health care in the future. It’s important for every adult to have an advance directive, also known as a living will or health care directive, Essentia Health said in a news release.
