The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark was released in theaters and on HBO Max last month. It must have struck a big enough chord with viewers because word is that now there are discussions about an entire Sopranos prequel series on HBO Max. Early on it was reported that Sopranos creator David Chase was considering doing a sequel film to the Many Saints of Newark with writer Terrence Winter; now it's being said that those sequel movie plans could become an entire prequel TV series to stream on HBO Max!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO